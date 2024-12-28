News by Kandiss Edwards Cosby Star Still Struggles With Making Ends Meet After Quitting Trader Joe’s Geoffrey Owen’s sat down with Big Tigger and talked about the reality for many middle-class actors.







In an interview with Atlanta’s V-103 radio station, The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owen admits that making ends meet is still a struggle after working with Tyler Perry.

The Yale graduate wants people to understand the difference between Hollywood and middle-class actors. He is the latter.

“People have a false impression of what the average middle-class actor makes and their ability to make a living in the industry,” Owens said.

His residual earnings for his stint on The Cosby Show are only “about 20%,” and the checks are insufficient to support his family.

“I struggle every day to make ends meet. And people can’t get their heads around that because they see me in movies,” he said.

Owens once played Elvin Thibadeaux on The Cosby Show, but he received fewer acting opportunities after the show ended. The Power actor returned to working a 9-5 job at Trader Joe’s.

Owens was recognized there by a “fan,” and while doing his job, his picture was taken. Soon, he became the subject of speculation on social media. Users began to wonder why an actor of such a beloved character was working at a grocery store.

The Poppa’s House star revealed he did not want to deal with public scrutiny and felt uncomfortable at his job. This realization led him to quit a job with good benefits in favor of the unknown.

He stated, “I was like, now that this is breaking, I’m not going to feel comfortable working in this store wondering who is around with a camera. It would just be too weird. I’m a very private person.”

Luckily for Owens, the viral moment did not last long or remain negative. Once the story spread nationally, fans and potential employers reached out with well wishes and some job offers.

Since then, Owens has acted in multiple shows, including Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, Power, Power Book II: Ghost, and is currently starring in Poppa’s House with Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., and Essence Atkins.

