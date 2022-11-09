Money Talks: ‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Could Be Bought For $1 Billion

There is a saying that anything can be bought for the right price. The owners of the White Lives Matter trademark apparently have one that will allow them to give up the rights to that phrase.
The owners of the trademark phrase, White Lives Matter, Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, who recently obtained the rights say they have no intention of selling it to anyone. But, according to TMZ, it can be sold for a mere billion dollars to anyone who is that pressed to own it.
Rolling Stone reported that the phrase is trademarked by Ja and Ward, the hosts of Civic Cypher, which is based in Arizona. It’s a radio show that focuses on racial justice. BLACK ENTERPRISE did check and discovered that an application for the trademark was filed last month, although it could be several years for it to be finalized.
“If we were to sell that trademark, for whatever amount of money, we could donate that money to causes that we feel would benefit Black people, like the NAACP or Black Lives Matter organizations.
“Because, realistically, we cannot stop the shirts from being made right now. We can write cease to people selling these shirts right now, but that is a big monster that requires teams of lawyers and thousands of dollars that we do not have.”
In early October, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and conservative commentator Candace Owens showcased a T-shirt that stated “WHITE LIVES MATTER” at a fashion show in Paris.
For people who may not know, the “White Lives Matter” phrase, according to the Anti-Defamation League, is a slogan adopted by white supremacist groups that originated in 2015 as a “racist response” to the Black Lives Matter movement.