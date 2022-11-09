Money Talks: ‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Could Be Bought For $1 Billion

There is a saying that anything can be bought for the right price. The owners of the White Lives Matter trademark apparently have one that will allow them to give up the rights to that phrase.

The owners of the trademark phrase, White Lives Matter, Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, who recently obtained the rights say they have no intention of selling it to anyone. But, according to TMZ, it can be sold for a mere billion dollars to anyone who is that pressed to own it.

Rolling Stone reported that the phrase is trademarked by Ja and Ward, the hosts of Civic Cypher, which is based in Arizona. It’s a radio show that focuses on racial justice. BLACK ENTERPRISE did check and discovered that an application for the trademark was filed last month, although it could be several years for it to be finalized.

In the TMZ interview, Ja reiterated what he recently told Capital B News. If they did sell the rights to White Lives Matter to anyone, the money obtained would go to civil rights organizations, like the NAACP, The Urban League, and the United Negro College Fund. They would also donate to causes in the fight against racial injustice, initiatives like voter registration, and any civic duties that would help Black and Brown people.Ja told the media outlet.