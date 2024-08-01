Leader Of  Oyotunji African Village Fatally Stabbed, Suspect In Custody

Oba Adegbolu Abiogemo Adejuyigbe Egunjobi Oyewole Adefunmi, II, the king of Oyotunji African Village has died.

The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at Beaufort Memorial Hospital from multiple stab wounds. Adefunmi’s sister, 52-year-old Akiba Kasale Meredith, is charged with his murder, according to to the Beaufort County Sheriffs office .

“On Monday, July 29, 2024, at about 2:45 p.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of a stabbing at the Oyotunji African Village located on Bryant Lane in Sheldon. Deputies found a 47-year-old male victim who was transported by Beaufort County EMS to an area hospital. The victim died as a result of his injuries.”

Meredith left the area on foot. She was later arrested after she was found walking back towards the scene. Police are investigating the events that led to the incident.

Adefumni Adefunmi was recognized as an “Oba” which translates to “ruler” in the Yoruba language. He became king of Oyotunji Village in 2005 after the death of his father, Oba Adefunmi I, who founded the community in the early 1970’s.

Located in the heart of the Gullah Geechee Corridor, the mostly self-sustained community is designed to emulate the villages of the Yoruba region of West Africa.

During his reign, Oba Adefunmi II made efforts to bring awareness about the Yoruba religion and culture to the mainstream.

“There are those who were afraid of the African village. It has intrigued and scared people,” Oba Adefunmi told The Beaufort Gazette in a 2009 interview. “We want to get rid of that stigma.”

Olubori Botanica House of Lite took to instagram to pay tribute to the oba.

“I felt so emotional to have heard the DEPARTURE of Our King in Oyotunji @beingtheking who left the world to join his Ancestors,“ the post said.

“I am using this medium to send my condolences to all Onisese in the world and most especially my family across the world and in Oyotunji.”

Oyotunji Village has not released an official statement about the king’s passing but funeral arrangements are pending, according to Allen Funeral in Beaufort, South Carolina.

