Parallels Lets You Run Windows Apps On Your Mac

With any good product, there’s always going to be a debate about which one is best. Coke or Pepsi? Nike or Reebok? McDonald’s or Burger King? Chevy or Ford? The list goes on, as each product has its pros and cons.

The same can be said for computers. For years, Apple and Windows have been leaders in the PC and laptop spaces. Both companies have tried-and-true customer bases to prove it. While each computing titan has served its base well, many have found aspects from both that they like.

Unfortunately, you’d have to purchase either or to enjoy those benefits.

That is, unless you’ve used Parallels® Desktop Pro Edition, which allows users to simultaneously run both macOS and Windows on their Mac computer. For a limited time, you can purchase a one-year subscription to this program for just $79.99. That’s a savings of 20% from its MSRP ($99).

Parallels® Desktop Pro Edition is used by more than seven million people worldwide. The current version – version 17 – has been optimized for the latest Windows 10 and macOS Big Sur (11.0) update, allowing users to run thousands of Windows apps like Microsoft Office and Internet Explorer, among others.

Thanks to the improvements of version 17, users will experience up to 38% faster Windows resume time, up to 25% faster 2D graphics, Smooth Windows UI and video playback, higher frame rate in games, and more.

Experts have raved in their reviews of this product.

“It’s always been astonishing that it’s faster to start up a Parallels PC than a real one. On my MacBook Air, I’m up and running in Windows six seconds after I double-click the Parallels icon,” writes David Pogue of The New York Times.

If you’re looking for a program that allows you to run both Windows and macOS on one device with optimal speeds, then look no further. Parallels® Desktop Pro Edition is just what you’ve been searching for in a program. Purchase it today.

