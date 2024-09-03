Florida Father, Stepmother Charged In Abuse, Killing Of 9-Year-Old Girl

On August 28, a Florida woman was arrested and charged for allegedly abusing and killing her boyfriend’s daughter. Several days later, the father of the victim was also arrested for allegedly allowing the mistreatment to take place.

According to Spectrum News 13, Tyshael Martin is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect in the death of 9-year-old Jamaria Sessions. On August 30, Jamaria’s biological father, Lojuan Sessions, was arrested, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office recommended he be charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The medical examiner found that Jamaria’s death was caused by blunt injuries to her head and body. The girl also had a burn on her foot, Mynews13 reported. Authorities believe the child died after sustaining a pattern of abuse.

Investigators found a home video from the family’s security system that revealed some of the abuse Jamaria purportedly endured. There is footage of the girl being attacked by the family’s dog, and it shows Martin instigating the attack while allegedly holding the leash. Other footage showed Martin hitting Jamaria and dragging her motionless body across the floor.

An affidavit read that when first responders arrived at the place she shared with Lojuan, Martin told them that she was Jamaria’s stepmother and that she found the girl “unresponsive and cold to the touch” when she woke up on June 17.

Investigators noticed Jamaria’s body was riddled with a “significant number of abrasions, small punctures, burns, possible bite marks, and bruising” when they arrived at the residence.

On June 18, the medical examiner didn’t have an exact cause of death, but stated the nine-year-old had superficial injuries that “appeared to be torture.”

The affidavit of probable cause filed on August 29 states that Lojuan helped Martin in the discipline and physical and mental abuse that the 9-year-old suffered, based on statements and evidence collected from digital forensics of cellular phones. In text messages, investigators say that the two adults often made jokes about the conditions that were created for Jamaria as she suffered through extreme exercise and physical abuse, describing them as “BootCamp.”

Lojuan Sessions is currently on felony probation after he was previously convicted of two counts of child neglect, fleeing a law enforcement officer, trafficking in MDMA, and aggravated assault.

