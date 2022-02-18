Indiana School Counselor Under Fire for Allowing Kids to Skip Black History Lessons

With CRT (critical race theory) becoming a major topic in politics and in schooling, one school has allowed its parts to let their children opt out of Black history lessons during Black History Month.

A letter sent by an Indiana elementary school guidance counselor giving parents this option went viral on social media. And, according to NBC News, the employee is facing criticism.

“In honor of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, I will be coming around and teaching lessons related to equity, caring, and understanding differences,” Sprunica Elementary School counselor Benjamin White wrote.

“Studies show that students who have a greater understanding of diversity in the classroom and outside world will demonstrate improved learning outcomes such as improved grades, better peer relationships, and greater career success later on. These lessons can provide a great impact on students and help facilitate a better learning environment for all.

“If you would like to opt your child out of receiving these lessons then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give it to the teacher.”

A public school in Indiana is giving parents the option to opt their children out of learning about Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/L1QxmH9lRm — Kolleen (@littlewhitty) February 16, 2022

WAFB reported that after receiving backlash from the memo, Emily Tracy, the superintendent of Brown County Schools, responded with a letter to parents condemning what White wrote.

“We do not allow students and parents to opt-out of required curriculum, including instruction on social studies and histories,” she wrote. “Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law. We are looking into the matter to determine the justification for the language included in the letter. We will respond to any parental concerns on an individualized basis.”

Administrators added that the school district supports teaching Black history.