Photo Credits: Armon Dauphin Leadership by Roz A. Gee Pastor Jonathan Everett Talks Visionary Leadership And Community Impact A native son of New Orleans, he has made it his mission to represent and serve.







From commodity lines to a city-block campus, Pastor Jonathan Everett is building a faith institution with economic impact. He serves as the Senior Pastor and CEO of Rock of Ages Baptist Church of New Orleans. A thought-provoking communicator, devoted servant-leader, and compassionate advocate, he is deeply committed to transforming lives and strengthening communities. A native son of New Orleans, he has made it his mission to represent, serve, and positively impact the city God has called him to serve. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently caught up with him to talk about his extraordinary vision, leadership, and impact locally and globally.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: As a native son of New Orleans, share briefly about your background.

Pastor Jonathan Everett: Before I ever stood behind a pulpit, I stood in commodity lines in New Orleans’ Fischer Projects. The world may have called it poverty, but my incredible mother, Wanda Everett, made sure we always felt rich. We may have lacked resources, but we never lacked love.

An insurance man visited wearing a suit. None of his colors matched, but I studied what he represented: professionalism and possibility. He never knew I was watching. Exposure expands imagination.

What makes you a relevant, visionary leader locally and globally?

I approach ministry with a pastor’s heart and a builder’s mindset. Relevance isn’t attention; it’s solving problems. I believe every person is born as an answer to a problem in the world. I ask: What needs fixing, what resources exist, and how do we measure results?

How did you grow your church from three members to nearly 5,000?

When I became pastor of Rock of Ages Baptist Church in January 2013, we had three members. Today, we’re approaching 5,000. My starting point? I simply CARE, and I really love people. People recognize genuine care.

But compassion needs operational discipline. We developed teams, strengthened planning, and created systems that could serve more people without losing focus. The challenge is turning growth into dependable service, decisions, and an institution people can trust. Great people exist in overlooked communities. Their needs inspire new pathways, partnerships, and streams of resources.

I often say, “The worst place to be is where God used to be.” Remaining beyond your season breeds resentment. We kept adapting while creating a place to believe, belong, and build.

Talk about your influence inside and outside New Orleans.

Rock of Ages supports families through food assistance, youth initiatives, and educational partnerships. I’ve mentored celebrities, professional athletes, and government officials. I also serve on several boards, contributing to governance and consequential decisions.

My ministry has reached Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Cuba, Colombia, and Uganda. In Kampala, I provided leadership development and guidance to more than 625 pastors. Equipping leaders multiplies impact.

Who inspires and mentors you?

God, my upbringing, and the people I serve. My mentors include Rev. Dr. Lawrence StCyre, Bishop Glen A. Staples, Gilbert Jackson, and Pastor Bryan Carter.

I’m always one decision away from losing everything I’ve worked to build. That makes me deliberate about judgment and accountability.

What partnerships and civic duties have shaped your work?

I’ve collaborated with InspireNOLA Charter Schools, educators, public officials, law enforcement, healthcare organizations, and nonprofits on education, public safety, voter participation, health, and economic opportunity.

Partnerships must produce outcomes. The church must participate in civic life without surrendering its moral voice. Genuine spiritual transformation requires moral reformation. Faith should change how we treat people and address the conditions surrounding them.

What has sustained your church’s success?

Grace comes first, but grace isn’t an excuse for weak management. Growing an organization requires budgeting, financial stewardship, developing capable teams, assessing risk, and making decisions with tomorrow in mind.

Acquiring our approximately 70,000-square-foot Franklin Avenue campus, spanning an entire New Orleans city block, was a defining strategic decision. For a boy from the Fischer Projects, that acquisition is personal. But the business principle matters: ownership creates stability, gives an institution more control over its future, and supports programs, partnerships, and economic activity. A building should serve a mission, not become the mission.

What is your definition of visionary leadership?

Vision means seeing possibilities and organizing the capital, people, and processes to realize them. You can acknowledge margins without being bound by them. Disrupt accepted boundaries to create new pathways. We mistake what’s familiar for what’s final. Vision redraws margins, then builds systems strong enough to outlast the visionary.

What is ministry leadership lacking today?

Self-awareness, accountability, and intellectual courage. Church may be one of the few places people feel comfortable entering and leaving their brains at home. That’s dangerous. Faith should deepen thinking, not replace it. Ministry must help people examine motives, confront contradictions, and mature morally. Emotion without awareness can produce dependency instead of discipleship. Leaders also need financial literacy and institutional discipline.

What would you tell BE readers?

Never mistake personal advancement for collective progress. Success can change your address without changing the conditions of your community. Business leadership isn’t only about what you acquire; it’s about what you build, whom you employ and develop, and whether your decisions create lasting opportunity.

I still remember that insurance man. He never knew a child was watching and imagining another future. Someone is watching what we build today.

The greatest evidence of our success won’t be how far we’ve come, but how many people can go further because we were here.