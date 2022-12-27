Pastor Struck, Left Dead on Christmas Eve After Delivering Presents to Children in Los Angeles

The holidays are a peak time for hit-and-run incidents, and many drivers have left their victims’ families mourning the loss of their loved ones this season.

Trina Newman-Townsend, a community activist and pastor in Los Angeles, is dead after a hit-and-run driver reportedly struck her on Christmas Eve while delivering presents to needy children at a local community center.

According to Daily Mail, Newman visited a local community center on Broadway near 88th Street at around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday to distribute gifts to the children for the holiday. A driver hit the 62-year-old as she left the sidewalk to get inside her car.

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) news release reported that the vehicle that struck Neman-Townsend was traveling north on South Broadway.

KTLA reported that the LA minister was pronounced dead at the scene, where her family gathered in grief as police sectioned off the area.

“I was trying to run through the yellow tape to her. I just couldn’t believe what I heard over the phone,” Newman’s daughter, Amarrie Nicasio, said.

“She helped everybody she gave back to the community in every way she could. She’s a good person. Whoever did this needs to step up and turn yourself in,” Nicasio said.

“Everybody is heart-stricken for this moment,” said Pastor Kenneth Pitchford, a friend of Newman’s. “Words can’t describe what she means to this community.”

Nicasio shared her mother’s contribution to children’s lives. Independent reported that she raised six other foster children.

According to the LAPD, the description of the vehicle that allegedly struck Newman was a blue, mid-sized sedan that sustained significant front passenger side damage.

No arrests have been made, and the driver who struck Newman has not yet been identified.

Police reported that a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, conviction, or resolution through a civil compromise.