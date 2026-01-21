Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pastor Michael Todd Calls Druski Skit Weapon ‘Of Mass Distraction’ "The thing that I was most taken aback by was how much frustration it created in people."







Pastor Michael Todd is addressing being linked to Druski’s recent skit poking fun at megachurch pastors, saying that while he found it “hilarious,” he also believes it serves as a “weapon of mass distraction.”

The Transformation Church leader took to the pulpit on Jan. 18 to issue his response to the memorable skit, which highlighted a megachurch pastor decked out in a Christian Dior suit and Christian Louboutin shoes who danced around on stage and demanded donations from his congregation.

While Todd acknowledged that the skit was “hilarious” and genuinely funny, he said the real issue isn’t whether Druski “went too far,” but how the viral moment pulled people into constant watching and reacting, distracting them from their greater purpose.

“The thing that I was most taken aback by was how much frustration it created in people,” Todd said in a clip shared online. “Like, I was literally watching people go back and forth with people and denounce people and call people names and do stuff. And I stepped back for a second. I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ All this was was an attack on people’s lives of distraction.”

Pastor Mike Todd talked about druski’s church skit and claims it was all a distraction



“It wasn’t an attack on the church. It was an attack on your focus…..the enemy is releasing weapons of mass distraction.” https://t.co/1yP1XjIlYt pic.twitter.com/mmDDQCsjsG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 19, 2026

After citing examples of people neglecting their homes and children while arguing with strangers online, Todd said the reaction to the skit reflects yet another distraction pulling people away from their God-given work. “And you thought it was some attack on the church,” he explained. “No, it was an attack on your focus.”

Todd also lightly addressed the “luxury pastor” narrative Druski highlighted in the skit, saying he was unaware of the online debate because he hasn’t been on social media.

“A few people told me what was going on,” Todd said. “That’s crazy—I don’t even have a Rolls-Royce.”

He also called out an AI-generated image showing him wearing the same Christian Dior suit Druski wore in the skit, joking that “I don’t remember being that big.”

RELATED CONTENT: Emmett Till Center Buys Barn Where Lynching Took Place For $1.5 Million