Pastor’s Wife Dies After Husband Found Her With Gunshot Wound in Head

Last week, a Georgia man stated that his wife was struck in her head through their bedroom wall as the two slept. On Monday, she passed away. Now, police officers are investigating the incident as a homicide.

According to The Telegraph, Mac Ellison, a pastor in DeKalb County, found his wife, Lashunda Heath-Ellison, with a headshot wound when he woke up during the night last week. The pastor announced on his Facebook page that LaShunda passed away on Monday, Oct. 10.

“My wife Lashunda Heath-Ellison gained her wings. I believe to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Please give us a moment to process this. My Perfect Angel is gone but forever in our hearts.”

Ellison, who is a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, posted a video on Facebook Live on Oct. 9 stating that his wife was hit in the back of her head as she slept last week on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The incident occurred at the couple’s Decatur, Georgia residence.

Fox News reported that a police official said, “It was determined that a projectile entered the residence from the outside and struck the victim. Since the start of the investigation, Lashunda Heath-Ellison has passed away. No one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”

The Dekalb County Police Department will now investigate this as a homicide. Police officers stated that the bullet entered the bedroom through the back of the home. She was sleeping when the bullet struck her. Her husband said he was asleep and heard LaShunda breathing heavily. Initially, he thought she was just snoring, but as he turned on the lights, he noticed something wasn’t right.

He summoned his children, and the two of them came and assisted him as they called 911.

“When we rolled mama over so she could breathe, we saw that the back of her pillow was full of blood, but looking at her, we didn’t see any blood,” Ellison stated. “There was nothing we could do for mama.”

Mac said that his wife had just celebrated her 50th birthday.