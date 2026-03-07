Former NBA Player Patrick Beverley Breaks Silence On Arrest Involving Confrontation With 15-Year-Old Sister

On Nov. 14, 2025, former NBA player Patrick Beverley was arrested in Texas on a felony assault charge after he found his younger 15-year-old sister alone with an 18-year-old man at his mother’s house.

Now that the charges against him have been dropped, Beverley took to YouTube to speak about his version of events—the “most uncomfortable experience” he’s ever been in.

“My Response To The Arrest” begins with newspaper clippings about the incident shown across the screen, as he says that he would never hurt his sister. He then narrates his story from his vehicle, before transitioning to a shot of Beverly in a living room.

“I’m so motherf**king salty right now,” Beverley said in the video clip, which was filmed on Nov. 18, after he was bailed out of jail. “The things that they saying on the internet is unbelievable. Punched my sister. Choked my sister. I just can’t wait until the truth comes out.”

Beverley was taken into custody by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office after his sister, according to the Daily Mail, told police officers that her brother choked her.

Beverley said his sister’s boyfriend had placed the call. Since he knew he had not done anything that warranted his arrest, Beverley was not concerned about being detained, though he did admit to pulling her by the arm and grabbing her hoodie to stop her from running out to her boyfriend.

Authorities said said the former basketball player started to scream at his sister and grabbed her by the neck and picked her off the ground.

“I’m heated. I leave the house following the young man outside. I guess he called law enforcement. Police come, and I’m telling everyone nothing happened. But then I see them talking to my sister. My mom is saying, ‘That didn’t happen. What are you saying?’

“Next thing I know, I’m detained and put in the back of a police car.”

He said his sister tried to retract her words, but police were convinced that what she told them was true. A grand jury declined to proceed with the charges, stating there was insufficient evidence against Beverley.

The video, which is a little over 14 minutes long, is below.

