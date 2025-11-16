Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Former NBA Player Patrick Beverley Arrested In Texas Amid ‘Family Violence’ Allegation According to the veteran guard, he found his younger sister — a minor — alone with an 18-year-old man.







Former NBA point guard Patrick Beverley is facing legal trouble in Texas after authorities arrested him on a felony assault charge tied to what officials described as a “family violence” situation. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest and stated that the 37-year-old was taken into custody early Nov. 14 at a residence in Rosharon. His bond was set at $40,000.

Shortly after news of the arrest spread, Beverley addressed the situation online, urging his followers, “don’t believe everything you see on the internet.” He also shared an unsigned statement on his social media accounts that offered additional context about what reportedly led to the altercation.

Yal Pray for the Fam❤️Luv pic.twitter.com/TGORaFzn58 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 15, 2025

Beverley’s attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, shared a statement on Instagram. The statement read, “Patrick Beverley has no criminal record. He cares deeply about his little sister – a young lady, a minor.”

“Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister.”

According to the reposted message, Beverley had unexpectedly come upon his younger sister — a minor — alone with an 18-year-old man. “He was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister,” the statement read. “However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described, and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court.”

Local officials have not publicly disclosed further details about the alleged confrontation, and court records have not yet provided additional information at the time of reporting.

Beverley, known around the league for his intensity and defensive edge, most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2024 season. Over the course of his 12-year NBA career, he also logged time with several teams, including the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

As the case moves forward, Beverley and his representatives appear prepared to challenge the account laid out by authorities, setting the stage for a legal dispute over what transpired inside the Texas home.

RELATED CONTENT: Ex-NBA Player Charged With Felony Theft Over $1,000 In Groceries