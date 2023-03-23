Patrick Beverley’s Rule Before Basketball Games: No Sex

Patrick Beverley shared one of his secrets to being productive on the hardwood floor—no sex before games.

During the Barstool Sports podcast, the Chicago Bulls hooper said he doesn’t have sex the night before his basketball games.

‘I want to have fresh [legs], you know what I’m saying?’ Beverley said.

“Wifey gonna kill me, though,’ Beverley added. “‘It’s hard, though, because you got a game every other day and sh*t.”

Last week, Beverley also took to Barstool Sports’ podcast to speak on Ja Morant, saying that music and bad parenting are responsible for Morant’s behavior.

“Lost his mind. Parenting, parenting,” Beverley said. “Fame mixed with success mixed with a ton of money mixed with a ton of freedom in the wrong hands, it’s not a good poster.”

​​“I think music has a lot to do with this now. Especially with this culture. Everyone holding a gun in the video is OK. You know, bling on your teeth is OK. Pants half down your ass, that’s OK. So, that’s OK now. Back in the day, there was a mother—er on the beach in a silk shirt talking about some ‘Yeah baby, let’s party like we’re in the 80s.’ Everybody had on silk shirts, and everybody was dressed the same. It’s just a product of what we listen to.

“The culture now is ‘shoot them up, bang bang, bang bang shoot them up, bend you over, I got this amount money, I’m on private jets,’ That’s what the younger generation is. Sadly to say, it should be based on our music, but it is mostly based on what we listen to, and that’s how it is. Eminem come out, and Eminem was rapping, ‘Palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy,’ he had on a hoodie. Everybody back then had on a hoodie and big jeans. If Eminem would’ve came out like, ‘Yeah I carry pipes, I carry straps, I got 12 guns,’ every white kid in America would’ve had a f—ing gun on them back then.”