Former Super Bowl Player Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting 82-Year-Old At Gym

A retired NFL player was arrested after it was alleged that he assaulted an 82-year-old man while both of them were at a local Planet Fitness in August. According to WJAR, the incident took place in North Providence, R.I., where police officers arrested former New England Patriots fullback Patrick Pass on Sept. 18.

The assault allegedly took place at the gym on Aug. 28. Pass purportedly struck 82-year-old Juan Muriel after the two argued over the use of exercise equipment, police said. Muriel fell to the floor and suffered injuries to his back.

WPRI reported that surveillance video revealed that Muriel went to the machine to wipe it down, thinking it was unoccupied, and that’s when the argument with Pass, who was standing near the equipment, started, according to North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr.

“I believe the victim thought the machine was vacant, meaning he thought he was able to use it,” Ruggiero said.

Authorities state that Pass is facing a charge of assaulting a man over 60 years of age, causing bodily injury, and disorderly conduct. According to court documents, the former football player was released on $10,000 personal recognizance at his arraignment.

Police said he was scheduled for a court appearance in December.

A spokesperson from Planet Fitness said:

“At Planet Fitness, the safety and security of our members is our top priority, and we take these types of incidents extremely seriously. The membership of the person in question was cancelled, and the local franchise group has been working closely with the authorities on their ongoing investigation. For additional information, we ask that you please reach out to the local authorities.”

A reporter from WJAR spoke to Pass at his home, and he responded, “Look at me, do you think I’m going to do that? Really? Please, come on,” said Pass. “I have better things to do than try to assault someone.”

