Former Suburban Michigan Mayor Patrick Wimberly Pleads Guilty To Receiving $100K In Bribes







Patrick Wimberly, the former mayor of Inkster, Michigan, pleaded guilty to accepting $100,000 in bribes, CBS News reports.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced on Sept. 25 that Wimberly allegedly demanded cash to facilitate the sale of a city-owned property to an unidentified outside party. The person then gave Wimberly $5,000 a month in cash bribes until the former mayor demanded more, resulting in the person paying $10,000 each month.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison described Wimberly’s actions as “greed” and said her office will continue to go after such leaders. “Public officials who act in their own best interests, motivated by greed, betray the trust of their communities and the general public,” Ison said.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute corrupt public officials for their illegal actions.”

According to The Detroit News, under the federal indictment, a series of secret meetings between Wimberly and the unidentified developer started in August 2022, when the developer expressed interest in the city-owned property. During the next month, Wimberly allegedly demanded a $100,000 bribe to secure the purchase and development of the site.

After the developer asked if he could make $5,000 monthly installments initially and end up paying $10,000 a month, the former city leader agreed, but on the alleged grounds that the developer “come in the front with something.” That night, Wimberly accepted $5,000 cash, and in return, the mayor continuously mentioned controlling the City Council and voting on the sale of property and site usage.

Payments continued until April 2023, when the developer met with the mayor in his car.

The allegations against Wimberly coincide with a federal crackdown on corruption, racketeering, and bribery within Wayne County, Michigan. Special agent in charge of the state’s FBI office, Cheyvoryea Gibson, said the case is one step closer to holding public officials accountable for criminal activity. “Wimberly’s guilty plea is a step forward in reminding public officials that they will be held accountable for their actions and should always operate with the highest level of integrity,” Gibson said.

“Members of the FBI’s Detroit Area Corruption Task Force will continue to investigate any allegations of criminal misconduct from our public officials in an effort to maintain the public’s trust.”

Wimberly, a former Michigan council member and marijuana entrepreneur, was elected to office in 2019. He then lost his reelection bid in the 2023 general election to his mayoral predecessor, Byron Nolen. Wimberly’s charge carries a 10-year maximum sentence in prison and a fine of $250,000.

