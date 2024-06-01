Patti LaBelle Wants To Do New Music And Collaboration With ‘New Best Friend’ Cardi B

Music legend Patti LaBelle revealed in an interview during her 80th birthday on May 23 that she is working on new music to release, and that she might be looking to collaborate with her “new best friend” Cardi B.

While on the red carpet of her birthday bash, she told Entertainment Tonight of working with Cardi, “Why not? She’s like one of my new best friends and to know that she was into Patti LaBelle! She’s like my new buddy.”

The “On My Own” singer discussed new music that she’s working on, People reports.

“I haven’t had an album out in 20 years and so I’m working on that now. It should be out at the end of the year,” LaBelle explained. “It’s called 8065. I’m 80 years young and 65 years in show business.”

LaBelle’s 80th birthday party was packed with some of her closest friends and biggest names in the industry such as Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King, Gladys Knight, Sherri Shepherd, and Debbie Allen.

LaBelle called it an emotional moment, “Everybody in the industry that I know was here, and I had a lot of tears, but I had to keep on my lashes, so I couldn’t cry too much.”

LaBelle shared some advice that she’s learned in all her years in the industry with People. She told the outlet, “I’ve learned to be kind when people are not kind. You always take the high road, and I’ve known that for a long time, but as I mature in age, I know how to do it even better now, how to take the high road and meet all of my bad feelings and just pray for those who make me feel less.”

Back in November of last year, LaBelle and 31-year-old Cardi B collaborated on a social media campaign. The pair combined their desserts, Cardi’s Whip Shots alcoholic whipped cream and LaBelle’s Good Life pies. At the time, LaBelle expressed praise for Cardi.

“I’ve been her mother in my mind for a long time because she’s just all that and a bag of chips. And I’m all that and a bag of chips,” LaBelle told People.

Cardi agreed that it was an honor to meet LaBelle.

“I feel like I’m not worthy, I just feel so shook! I’m super starstruck. I’m on my best behavior.”

