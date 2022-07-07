Patti LaBelle Expands Her ‘Patti’s Good Life’ Offerings From Pies To Easier Breakfast Options

The ‘Godmother of Soul’ Patti LaBelle is now expanding her food brand vision from pleasing appetites on thanksgiving day with her infamous pies to now delivering an easier breakfast option with her new mini pancake sandwiches.

During the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, the 78-year-old singer, actress, and entrepreneur introduced some of her Patti’s Good Life delectables to taste and preview. Her newest offerings boasts a whole meaning to breakfast time including her frozen southern buttermilk mini pancakes and mini pancake sandwiches stuffed with PB&J or chocolate hazelnut.

The new items are sold in Walmarts and Targets all over the country.

Inspired by her grandchildren, who loves breakfast, LaBelle’s new pancakes offers an easier and quicker option to feed any busy family. They can be heated up in the microwave, and indulged in the comfort of one’s home or even on the go.

LaBelle also brought her brand’s upcoming additions to the convention center. From syrup to pancake and waffle mix, Patti’s Good Life is celebrating all good things with delicious meals. As a diabetic, LaBelle will also be offering sugar-free syrup.

Back in 2021, the “Lady Marmalade” singer opened up about her diabetes story to advocate for improved access to diabetes care, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. She gave a compelling virtual testimony to Congress about being diagnosed with Type 2 after passing out on stage more than two decades ago.

“I was scared because my mother had amputations, my aunt lost her eyesight, and so many of my family members dealt with diabetes but they didn’t have the provisions that I have today to make diabetes livable.”

The Pattie’s Sweet Potato Pies creator has made it her business to help spread awareness and improve healthcare services for people battling diabetes amid her foodie entrepreneurial ventures.