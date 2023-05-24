Legendary Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner Passes Away At 83

Tina Turner, a performer Rolling Stone once hailed as “one of the greatest singers of all time,” has passed away at the age of 83.

News of Turner’s passing was confirmed on her official Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the statement said.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Fans of the legendary singer, credited as the Queen of Rock N’ Roll, flooded the comments section expressing their sadness over the news while celebrating Turner’s presence in the music industry for over five decades.

“I will always love you,” one fan wrote.

“Rip our queen ! The Best – always and forever! We will never forget you!” added another.

Turner was able to successfully recreate and rebrand herself in the 1980s as a solo artist following her divorce from Ike Turner in 1978. She has already rose to fame in the 1960s alongside Ike with their hits “Proud Mary” and “River Deep,” and “Mountain High.”

By the 80s, Turner was pushing out iconic hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and “Simply The Best,” which showcased a new signature sound with her raspy vocals, edgy haircut, and toned legs and arms.

Her 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It garnered Angela Bassett her first Academy Award nomination. The film would help Turner reach a new generation and solidify her stamp as a music icon.

In total, Turner won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist. She was inducted alongside Ike Turner in 1991, via BBC.

Tina Turner is credited with inspiring a number of prominent chart toppers including Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Rihanna, Ciara, and many more.

RELATED CONTENT: Tina Turner Gets Her Own Barbie in Honor of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ 40th Anniversary