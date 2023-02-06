Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, Tye Tribbett, and More to Headline ‘Super Bowl Soulful Celebration’

The legendary Patti LaBelle joins a lineup of gospel entertainers for the NFL’s official inspirational concert for Super Bowl Sunday.

The gospel concert is the only show that brings NFL players together with gospel and soul musicians on one stage for an evening of joy and praise for the country’s biggest game.

Israel Houghton, Kierra Sheard, Tye Tribbett, and the Players Choir are joining LaBelle. Radio personality Willie Moore Jr. is set to host the event.

The annual event has taken place since 1999. Previously known as Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, the first and only inspirational concert and television special sanctioned by the NFL will now be known as the “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration.”

“I’m so happy and grateful to have built a 24-year legacy of inspirational programming with the NFL and Super Bowl,” Melanie Few, founder of the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, told Ebony. “As we approach our milestone 25th anniversary, I’m excited to continue bringing faith, hope, and joyful inspiration to the biggest game on earth. It’s an honor and a privilege!”

Past performers include LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Gladys Knight, Natalie Grant, Mary Mary, Fantasia, Donnie McClurkin, and Anthony Hamilton. CeeLo Green, Chloe Bailey, Kirk Franklin, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, and Erica Campbell have also blessed the soulful stage.

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration celebrates gospel music, NFL players, and their faith and philanthropy. This year’s show will see its highest honor, the “Faith In Action” Award, given to Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback and Super Bowl LVII contender Jalen Hurts.

The award honors current and former NFL players who have impacted their communities and the lives of others outside of the game of football. Hurts’s work includes philanthropy in the local Philadelphia community, donating to numerous charities and his hometown of Texas, Gospel Music reports.

Previous recipients of the “Faith In Action” award include Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, Tim Brown, Russell Wilson, Tony Dungy, and Troy Vincent, among others.