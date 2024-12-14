News by Mary Spiller Paula Abdul And Nigel Lythgoe Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit In the suit, Abdul accused Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her several times during the early 2000s.







“Opposites Attract” singer Paula Abdul has agreed to settle her lawsuit against former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe. In the suit, she alleged that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her when she was a judge on the show in the early 2000s.

As reported by NPR, Abdul filed a notice of settlement for the initial case in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 12 and is waiting for approval from a judge to make it official.

Abdul explained her reason for settling with Lythgoe in a statement on Dec. 13. She said of the lawsuit, “I am grateful that this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me. This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle. I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women facing similar struggles to overcome their challenges with dignity and respect so that they too can turn the page and begin a new chapter of their lives.”

The terms of the settlement between Lythgoe and Abdul have not yet been revealed, but Abdul’s attorney, Melissa Eubanks, confirmed that the court filing was unconditional.

The original lawsuit against 75-year-old Lythgoe was filed almost a year ago, and the 62-year-old singer accused Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her after she left “American Idol” to become a judge on Lythgoe’s other popular competition show, “So You Think You Can Dance.”

She recounted multiple instances of sexual assault, some of which included Lythgoe allegedly forcing himself on her in an elevator and even at a dinner at his home. She disclosed both assaults to a third party at the time.

When the lawsuit was initially filed, Lythgoe stated that the accusations were “an appalling smear” that left him feeling “shocked and saddened.” He claimed at the time, “While Paula’s history of erratic behavior is well known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue.”

Lythgoe eventually stepped down at the beginning of this year from his position as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance” as a result of the allegations.

The English-born producer has been involved in the television production industry both here and overseas for decades, notably working on reality television and competition shows.

Grammy and Emmy-winning singer and dancer Abdul explained that she initially didn’t go public with the instances of the alleged sexual assault because she was afraid of Lythgoe’s reach. She said she feared retaliation from “one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows.”

