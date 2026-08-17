Photo by Nicola Barts/Pexels Money by Sidnee Michelle 1-Week Delay In Pay Can Cause Hardship For Folks Living Check-To-Check Half of Americans are living check to check







Half of Americans living paycheck to paycheck say a one-week delay in pay would cause major financial hardship, highlighting the strain even a brief income disruption can place on household finances, CNBC reports.

A SurveyMonkey Quarterly Money Survey found 50% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck said going one week without pay would create a major hardship. The survey also found 61% said their pay schedules do not align with when their expenses are due, potentially leaving workers short on cash even when their overall income can cover their bills.

The outlet recommends that workers facing a delayed or smaller-than-expected paycheck first determine how much money they need to cover essential expenses until their next payment arrives. Housing, utilities, medical expenses, and car payments should generally take priority because missing those payments can carry significant consequences.

Consumers can also review discretionary spending, including subscriptions, dining out, and nonessential purchases, to identify expenses they can temporarily reduce or postpone.

Workers dealing with a missing paycheck should first contact their employer to determine what caused the delay, whether it could happen again, and when they can expect payment. Consumers can also contact landlords, utility providers, and credit card issuers, which may offer payment extensions, waive late fees, or provide other accommodations.

For workers whose pay schedules do not align with their bills, changing payment due dates could provide additional flexibility. Some credit card issuers allow customers to move their due dates closer to when they regularly receive their paychecks.

Credit cards can provide a short-term bridge during an income disruption, but the outlet cautions against treating them as a long-term solution. Consumers who use credit should prioritize minimizing borrowing costs, paying at least the minimum amount by the due date, and avoiding cash advances, which typically carry additional fees and higher interest rates.

Consumers with good credit may also qualify for cards offering introductory 0% annual percentage rates. While those offers can temporarily prevent interest from accumulating, balances remaining after the promotional period may become subject to the card’s regular interest rate.

The outlet also recommends setting up a repayment plan before the next paycheck arrives because credit card interest generally accrues daily; paying down a balance as soon as funds become available can help reduce overall borrowing costs.

RELATED CONTENT: REPORT: ‘Cash Poor’ Americans Spent $38B In Fees Beyond Loan APR Rates