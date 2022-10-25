Pearl Milling Company Commits to Uplifting Black Women and Girls, Awarding 17 Grant Recipients

Pearl Milling Company, the pancake mix and syrup brand that has been creating memorable breakfast moments for over 130 years, today announced the 2022 grant recipients of its P.E.A.R.L. Pledge program.
This year, 17 non-profit organizations will be awarded grants to support meaningful services and education that promote Prosperity, Empowerment, Access, Representation and Leadership for Black women and girls in the U.S. A total of $1 million in grants will be awarded as part of Pearl Milling Company’s continued commitment to help uplift the Black community and PepsiCo’s broader Racial Equality Journey initiative.
“When we launched P.E.A.R.L. Pledge in 2021, we were incredibly inspired to see the breadth of organizations working to enrich the lives of Black women and girls across the country,” said Michelle McAlister, senior director of Marketing at PepsiCo.
“This year, we remain committed to our mission and are excited to move it forward as we look to help support this year’s recipients, and further the positive impact they are having across the country.”
“These organizations are critical and meaningful support systems in our communities, and we’re grateful to be in a position to help.”
The 2022 P.E.A.R.L. Pledge grant recipients have missions that address a wide range of subjects affecting Black women and girls including: homelessness, food insecurity, entrepreneur mentorship, mental health, breast cancer awareness and advocacy, and after-school programs. In addition to having a purpose that aligns with the P.E.A.R.L. Pledge mission and pillars, grant recipients were selected based on how they will use the funding to further their initiatives, among other criteria.
This year’s recipients represent 13 cities from across the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest regions. They are:
- Ajilla Foundation (Aurora, Ill.)
- beGirl.World Global Scholars (Philadelphia, Pa.)
- Black Girls Can (Queens, N.Y.)
- Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Girls on the Run Chicago (Chicago, Ill.)
- GLOW 414 (Milwaukee, Wis.)
- Gracious Hands (Charlotte, N.C.)
- Humanity 360 (Suitland, Md.)
- Minnie’s Food Pantry (Plano, Texas)
- Moms as Entrepreneurs (Baltimore, Md.)
- Room for Roots (Omaha, Nev.)
- Industrial Council of Nearwest Chicago (Chicago, Ill.)
- The Be. Org (Baltimore, Md.)
- The Chrysalis Initiative (Philadelphia, Pa.)
- The Hive Community Circle (Columbia, S.C.)
- The Study Hall (Atlanta, Ga.)
- The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (Madison, Wis.)
Pearl Milling Company partnered with an external Advisory Council, seeking their expertise in areas such as racial and social justice and entrepreneurship in the grant recipient selection process. The Advisory Council includes entrepreneur, activist and author Eunique Jones Gibson, entrepreneur, TV host and public speaker Tai Beauchamp, and social entrepreneur and author Jasmine Crowe.
As P.E.A.R.L. Pledge remains a critical part of Pearl Milling Company’s purpose, it also plays a role in progressing PepsiCo’s Racial Equality Journey. P.E.A.R.L. Pledge is one of several initiatives contributing to PepsiCo’s more than $400 million investment over five years focused on increasing Black representation at PepsiCo, supporting Black-owned businesses, and uplifting Black communities in the U.S. P.E.A.R.L. Pledge adds to PepsiCo’s community investment to drive long-term change by addressing systemic barriers to economic opportunity for Black Americans.