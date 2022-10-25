Pearl Milling Company Commits to Uplifting Black Women and Girls, Awarding 17 Grant Recipients

Pearl Milling Company, the pancake mix and syrup brand that has been creating memorable breakfast moments for over 130 years, today announced the 2022 grant recipients of its P.E.A.R.L. Pledge program. This year, 17 non-profit organizations will be awarded grants to support meaningful services and education that promote Prosperity, Empowerment, Access, Representation and Leadership for Black women and girls in the U.S. A total of $1 million in grants will be awarded as part of Pearl Milling Company’s continued commitment to help uplift the Black community and PepsiCo’s broader Racial Equality Journey initiative.

“When we launched P.E.A.R.L. Pledge in 2021, we were incredibly inspired to see the breadth of organizations working to enrich the lives of Black women and girls across the country,” said Michelle McAlister, senior director of Marketing at PepsiCo. “This year, we remain committed to our mission and are excited to move it forward as we look to help support this year’s recipients, and further the positive impact they are having across the country.” “These organizations are critical and meaningful support systems in our communities, and we’re grateful to be in a position to help.”

The 2022 P.E.A.R.L. Pledge grant recipients have missions that address a wide range of subjects affecting Black women and girls including: homelessness, food insecurity, entrepreneur mentorship, mental health, breast cancer awareness and advocacy, and after-school programs. In addition to having a purpose that aligns with the P.E.A.R.L. Pledge mission and pillars, grant recipients were selected based on how they will use the funding to further their initiatives, among other criteria.