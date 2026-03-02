News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pennsylvania Mom Says She Was Racially Profiled After Bringing Son Coffee: ‘I’m Pissed!’ Biancha Tatum went viral after posting a video capturing her interaction with a white police officer who suspected she was conducting an illegal transaction with her son.







A Pennsylvania mother is speaking out after alleging she was racially profiled by Fairview Township police officers who assumed she had engaged in a drug transaction with her son when she handed him a cup of coffee.

Biancha Tatum went viral after posting a Jan. 15 video capturing her interaction with a white police officer who suspected she was conducting an illegal transaction with her son. The encounter occurred after she dropped him off at home and returned to hand him a coffee cup he had left in her car.

“I just dropped my son off at his house and two police officers from Fairview Township or should I say One was a Attorney General Agent drug task force his name was Agent Edwards 599 and the police officer from Fairview Township was Officer L Alexander badge number.5218,” Tatum wrote. “So I proceed to go on about my business and this is the outcome of why he stopped me. You look at this video. This is crazy because it look like we was doing a drug transaction when I say I am pissed. I’m pissed.”

Two days after posting the footage, Tatum shared a follow-up message thanking supporters and vowing to pursue justice, describing the recording as a “horrible example of racial profiling at its fullest.”

“I also wanna let you know I will be taking this all the way to the highest possible level that I can. I refuse to sit down and let this happen to me and there be no repercussions,” Tatum explained.

She also responded to viewers asking what happened once the camera stopped rolling.

“I did not allow him to search my car. I did not give him my son‘s last name when the video ended. I continue to fuss and cuss both of them out as well as my son,” Tatum wrote. “I did reach out to Fairview County Township however the person I needed to speak to was out until Monday now Monday is a holiday so we gonna see how this goes. I have to follow the proper steps but just know that I’m not letting up.”

Tatum also shared an article outlining the incident, which began after her son left a coffee cup in her car. When she pulled over to pass it to him through the window, an officer stopped her, claiming it looked like they were involved in an “illegal transaction.” During a tense exchange, the officer insisted he was simply “doing his job.”

“Yup!!!!! I promise you this is just the beginning,” she wrote on Facebook.

