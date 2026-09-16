photo credit: Chris Woodrich, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommo, via Wikimedia Commons Uncategorized by Sidnee Michelle Pensole Lewis College Receives $10M Investment To Expand Detroit’s Creative Economy The investment deepens the foundation’s support of the Detroit-based historically Black college.







Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design has received a $10 million commitment from the Gilbert Family Foundation to expand opportunities for aspiring designers and strengthen Detroit’s creative economy, AfroTech reports.

The investment deepens the foundation’s support of the Detroit-based historically Black college, which reopened in 2022 with the Gilbert Family Foundation among its founding funders. Pensole Lewis is the nation’s only HBCU dedicated to design education, according to the outlet.

Akua Hill, director of arts and culture at the Gilbert Family Foundation, said Detroit has no shortage of creative talent, but more infrastructure is needed to turn that talent into long-term economic opportunity.

“The challenge has been creating stronger pathways that transform that talent into sustainable careers, businesses, and wealth-building opportunities,” Hill told the outlet.

Founded by footwear designer D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole Lewis has helped more than 800 students pursue careers with major companies including Nike, Jordan, Converse, Carhartt, Adidas, PepsiCo, Apple, General Motors, Timberland, New Balance, and The North Face.

The college has also expanded its reach through ePLC, its digital learning platform. A recent program introduced 400 students to character development, research, visual storytelling, strategic problem-solving, and Afrofuturism. Two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter taught the course in partnership with Adidas, and the top three students earned the opportunity to present their designs to Carter.

Pensole Lewis’ partnership with New Balance has created another pipeline into the design industry. Edwards said nearly 300 students have secured one-year paid internships over the partnership’s 10-year history, with more than 40 ultimately hired as designers.

The $10 million commitment is designed to build on that work, address representation gaps in creative industries, and position Detroit’s creative talent as an economic asset.

“More broadly, this investment supports the growth of a stronger and more inclusive creative economy and recognizes the sector as a key engine for economic development,” Hill said.

“In doing so, it helps position Detroit’s cultural vibrancy as a driver of economic growth rather than an overlooked asset, and helps ensure the city’s creative economy reflects the diversity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of its people.”

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