To Da Left: Ornery Guests Get Kicked Out Of Beyoncé’s NYC ‘Renaissance’ Celebration Party For Bad Behavior

Beyoncé appeared in her husband’s hometown of New York to throw a celebration for her latest album Renaissance, but due to bad behavior, some guests reportedly had to be escorted out, according to Page Six.

A source who was at the event told Page Six, “A few people got kicked out for being drunk and foolish. They didn’t know how to act.”

Other attendees were ejected from the event because they were filming inside the party after being told that doing so was prohibited.

The source stated, “Security put tape over the camera lens of people’s phone when they checked in.”

Attendees included her mother, Tina Knowles, who posted pictures of former Destiny’s Child group member, Michelle Williams, actress and producer, Lena Waithe, Beyoncé’s stylist Ty Hunter, and former MTV host, La La Anthony.

Other celebs seen at the celebration were actor and recording artist, Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), Titanic‘s Leonardo DiCaprio, songstress and actor, Jill Scott, fashion designer Telfar Clemens, and studio owner and producer, Tyler Perry.

The couple arrived at the event at approximately 10:30 p.m. as the source stated, “Beyoncé was very nice to everyone, having [conversations] and thanked everyone for attending.”

Beyoncé’s mother posted a tribute on her Instagram account to her daughter on the successful completion of her number one album.

“I’ve watched for over two years all of the constant hard work, the sacrifice sometimes of time with her family, the all-night sessions, working while sick, weekends and then nurturing three kids, time away from a very supportive husband, the Blood sweat and tears, I say that to say Beyonce works harder than any human being I know and deserves and earns everything she gets!”