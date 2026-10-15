Detroit People’s Food Co-op (Photo Credit: Facebook.com/detroitpeoplesfoodcoop) News by Selena Hill Black-Owned Food Co-op In Detroit Receives $25K Grant As Community Support Drives Sales After experiencing weather disruptions and a power outage, Detroit’s community-owned grocery cooperative is getting a lift from shoppers, local organizations, and a major grant







Detroit People’s Food Co-op, a Black-led, community-owned grocery business, is seeing a surge in community support after asking shoppers and local organizations to help it navigate financial challenges. The North End grocery store reported a significant increase in sales following its public appeal for support. The turnaround comes after several disruptions, including wildfire smoke that kept customers home and a power outage that affected business.

The community support helps the business replenish inventory, serve neighborhood residents, and strengthen its position as a source of fresh food and locally produced goods.

“We’re at the point where we can stock, have back stock, and continue to meet the community’s needs,” Lanay Gilbert Williams, president of Detroit People’s Food Co-op, told WXYZ-TV.

The co-op received another financial boost when Black Leaders Detroit awarded it a $25,000 grant, marking the largest grant in the organization’s history. Dwan Dandridge, CEO of Black Leaders Detroit, said the investment reflects the importance of the grocery store’s mission and the work required to establish it.

“I really believe everyone should have access to fresh food,” Dandridge said. “The work that has gone into creating this place in the first place is so admirable and necessary. So it was a no-brainer.”

According to Williams, community members have organized group shopping trips, created promotional flyers, and encouraged residents to spend money at the store.

“Where they’re showing up with 100 people at a time, they’re creating flyers, they’re distributing them to the community saying we’re going to swamp the co-op with sales. It’s been beyond phenomenal,” Williams said.

Detroit People’s Food Co-op opened in 2024 after years of organizing around community ownership and access to fresh groceries. Unlike a conventional supermarket owned by a single corporation, the cooperative is designed to give the community a direct stake in the business. That model also makes sustained customer participation central to its future. A rush of shoppers can help stabilize sales, but the co-op’s long-term health depends on people returning regularly.

“The most important support a co-op can ever receive and what will solidify its standing in the community is the reception of the community itself,” Williams said.

Baba Blair Anderson, a resident and co-op member, described the store as an important source of healthy food connected to the region’s agricultural network.

“This is actually one of the places that will still have lines to healthy grown food to every farm that we have in the metropolis of Detroit,” said Anderson.”

RELATED CONTENT: Vori, An AI Grocery Startup, Lands $22M To Help Independent Stores