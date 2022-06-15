Pepsi Stronger Together and Gamesa® Team Up with Fat Joe to Launch $100K Scholarship Program

Pepsi Stronger Together and Grammy-nominated recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe are teaming up, in partnership with Gamesa Cookies, one of Mexico’s most beloved consumer food brands and largest manufacturer of cookies, to create a bigger stage for aspiring musicians and artists — by launching their first national scholarship search.

The program, part of PepsiCo’s series of grassroots initiatives tailored to local communities, aims to support underserved youth nationwide by inviting students to apply to receive one of four $25,000 scholarships towards an education in music and arts, according to a press release.

“Across some of the largest cities in the country, Black and Hispanic students under index on access to creative arts education, despite the benefits and opportunities it provides. Addressing the needs of underserved communities is why Pepsi Stronger Together was created and given our brand’s rich history and footprint in music and entertainment, this program was a natural fit. We are honored to have the help of leading artists like Fat Joe and Angie Martinez — people that have broken barriers to get to where they are today — as we collectively look to open more doors for multicultural youth who want to pursue an arts education,” said Derek Lewis, PepsiCo’s Multicultural Business and Equity Development president.