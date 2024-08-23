by Daron Pressley Per Scholas Provides No-Cost Professional Tech Training During a candid conversation with Black Enterprise, Per Scholas National Capital Region's Senior Managing Director, Jessica Diaz Council, and Site Director, Monique Singleton, shared insights into the organization’s impact and growth.







Per Scholas, a nonprofit organization that provides no-cost professional tech training, is trying to bridge the gap between underserved communities and thriving careers in technology. With a presence in over 22 cities, including recent expansions to Buffalo, New York, and Kansas City, Missouri, Per Scholas is making waves in the tech education landscape.

According to an analysis by the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility, Black households could miss out on over $350 billion in tech job wages by 2030, equivalent to one-tenth of the total wealth held by these households.

Blacks represent approximately 14% of the U.S. private workforce overall but only 7.4% of the U.S. tech workforce.

From Humble Beginnings to National Impact

Per Scholas began as a tech recycling initiative in The Bronx, New York, refurbishing and redistributing old technology within the community. This humble start laid the groundwork for the organization’s broader mission. “We realized that not only can we do this work, but we can also train people for jobs in this space,” Diaz Council explained. “After proving the efficacy of our curriculum in New York, we expanded to cities like Columbus, and now we’re in over 22 cities, targeting areas with a high volume of tech careers but low representation from those communities.”

This strategic expansion has been driven by a commitment to providing access to quality education and creating pathways to well-paying tech careers, particularly in underserved communities. Diaz Council emphasized, “Per Scholas continues to evolve, incorporating AI and other technologies into our training to keep it relevant.”

Comprehensive Support for Holistic Success

Per Scholas’s approach goes beyond technical training. Recognizing the challenges many of its learners face, often juggling multiple responsibilities, the organization has developed robust support systems. “Per Scholas learners come here not only for the training but also for the mental health component, financial coaching, and other support services,” Singleton noted. “These elements are fundamental in helping them succeed during our 15-week program, which is full-time and demanding.”

This holistic approach ensures learners gain technical skills and develop the resilience and confidence to thrive in their new careers. “Professional development, along with learning support, has been key in helping our learners transition into their first tech roles,” Singleton added.

Expanding Opportunities with Cybersecurity Apprenticeships

One of Per Scholas’s most recent initiatives is launching a cybersecurity apprenticeship program, a response to the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals. This program is already making strides, with the Maryland Higher Education Commission licensing the organization to offer its vetted cybersecurity curriculum. “We are actively engaged with the Maryland Governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force, aiming to be a part of the solution to the cybersecurity gap,” Diaz Council shared.

The apprenticeship program is part of Per Scholas’s broader strategy to ensure its training tracks align with industry needs. “Every decision we make is in conversation with an employer. If it’s irrelevant, there’s no need to continue offering it,” Diaz Council stated. This close collaboration with employer partners, ranging from Fortune 500 companies like Accenture to smaller consulting firms, ensures that Per Scholas graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the job market.

Building Trust and Overcoming Challenges

While Per Scholas has made significant strides, the journey has been challenging. One of the biggest hurdles is overcoming skepticism from potential learners wary of predatory boot camp programs. “When we tell them it’s tuition-free, they often ask, ‘What’s the catch?’ It takes time to build that trust,” Diaz Council acknowledged.

To address this, Per Scholas has implemented rolling admissions, allowing prospective students to join when they are ready, both mentally and in terms of life circumstances. “Keeping learners engaged throughout the 15 weeks is crucial,” Diaz Council emphasized. “We do this by creating a strong sense of community, encouraging cross-mingling between cohorts, and bringing in past graduates to share their experiences.”

Sustaining the Mission Through Philanthropy

Per Scholas’s ability to offer tuition-free programs is made possible through a diversified funding pool, including grants and philanthropic support. “This program will stay tuition-free for as long as I’m here,” Diaz Council promised. “But this is only possible through constant fundraising and the generous support of our community partners.”

As Per Scholas continues to expand its reach and impact, the organization remains steadfast in democratizing access to quality education for diverse communities. By providing comprehensive support, aligning training with industry needs, and building trust within the communities they serve, Per Scholas is not just changing lives; it’s changing the face of the tech industry.