Man Struck By Train After Fight On Subway Platform

An altercation between two men led to one of the them being killed, after he was allegedly punched by the other, fell on the subway tracks, and was struck by an oncoming train at a Philadelphia train station on Jan. 4.

According to 6 Action News, a man was hit by a SEPTA train after falling off the platform in Philadelphia‘s University City neighborhood Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. The tragedy happened at the 34th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line. A video of the moment the man fell onto the tracks has been circulating online (WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED).

The video shows two unidentified men near the edge of the platform engaging with each other. The taller man who fell on the tracks has the other man pinned against a beam in the subway station. As he motions to hit him, the shorter man is seemingly trying to get away from his grip.

As the train is coming into the station, the shorter man, still trying to get away, lunges at the taller man, hitting him, and as the man is backing away from the hit, he stumbles onto the track just as the train is there. He is then struck by the train as the shorter man moves away from him as witnesses at the station react to the man being hit by the train.

Service was shut down temporarily on the subway line.

SEPTA stated that police officers arrested the suspect at 40th and Market Streets. Police are viewing the video as part of their investigation, and it isn’t known if the man was charged. Police officials are trying to find out what led to the fight and asked that anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact them.

RELATED CONTENT: Beloved NYC Subway Saxophonist Arrested in Viral Video Racks Up Over $115K in Donations