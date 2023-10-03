Philadelphia Woman Defends Herself When Biker Kicks Out Car’s Rear Window as Kids Sit in Backseat, Police Searching for Suspect

A female driver had to go through a harrowing experience when a man on a dirt bike stomped out her car’s back window as she was riding with another passenger and two children in the car. Now, police officers are looking for the suspect.

According to Fox 29 Philadelphia, Nikki Bullock, who works as a delivery driver, was seen on video having an altercation with a man who stomped out the back window of her vehicle, amid several motorcycles and dirt bikes on a Philadelphia street.

The incident took place on the 1400 block of South Penn Square on Sunday, Oct. 1, before 9 p.m., according to investigators. The video showed a man jumping on the roof of the car and using his feet to smash the back window (There were two children in the back seat when this took place). Bullock got out of her vehicle and approached the suspect, who dropped a handgun but picked it up as she yelled at him.

As she continued to scream at him, he pointed his gun at her, before giving her a head bump (he was wearing a helmet when he did so) and shoving her. When the man got on his bike, she continued to approach him and pushed him off his bike. While this was happening, other bikers looked on and slowly rode by, but no one came to her aid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Coloney (@vortex.hz)

The Philadelphia Police Major Crimes Auto Squad released a video and identifying photos of the suspect in hopes of finding him. The police are asking for help in capturing this individual. Authorities say he is wanted for aggravated assault and vandalism.

CBS News Philadelphia reported that the video was recorded via mobile phone on a double-decker tour bus by George Coloney, who was visiting from Florida. He said, “Got stuck in some traffic, and I just started filming all of the bikers that are going through, and then they get in an argument with a car.”

After the incident was posted on social media, Bullock has been deluged with people offering to pay for her windshield.