Personal Trainers Who Focus On Elder Fitness

People are living longer—and growing older. In fact, between 2010 and 2020, the nation experienced a growth spurt in the older population, the fastest since 1880-1890. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, one in six people is age 65 or above. Many growing geriatric communities remain focused on wellness, creating an unprecedented need for fitness professionals specializing in older adult fitness.

These Black personal trainers are transforming active aging. Their compassionate approach delivers measurable results in mobility and balance training, strength development, and overall wellness.

Check out five rockstars with knowledge and expertise in elder-focused fitness training.

DaShaun “The Guru of Abs” Johnson

The “Guru of Abs” DaShaun Johnson created Senior Body Sculpting to support adults over 55 in enhancing their strength, balance, mobility, and wellness through low-impact exercise. Johnson believes that fitness transforms after people retire. The Guru of Abs leads in-person and virtual classes that focus on functional strength and daily movement for older adults. Johnson’s Atlanta, Georgia- based program conducts weekly sessions at community hubs and streams them online.

Quincy France Sr.

Quincy France Sr. brings 15 years of experience to his work with older adults, including LGBTQIA+ seniors, by integrating mobility training with yoga and mindful movement. Through chair yoga, mobility exercises, and support-based movement, France helps seniors maintain their mobility, build confidence, and stay connected. France operates from New York City to deliver inclusive fitness programs for older and marginalized seniors through his work in community centers and wellness programs for aging adults.

Javeno McLean

Javeno McLean, who founded J7 Health Centre in the U.K., demonstrates how customized training programs enhance the well-being of elderly adults. The personalized training programs delivered by McLean enable people with mobility restrictions to restore their strength and independence. For more than 20 years, McLean has empowered disabled and elderly community members by creating fitness opportunities for individuals excluded from conventional gym environments.

Wendy Ida

Wendy Ida, a veteran fitness trainer and wellness advocate, has empowered middle-aged and older adults to take control of their health through functional training and lifestyle change. Ida combines fitness training with motivational coaching in her work as a trainer, author, and speaker to help people achieve longevity and resilience. She lives in Los Angeles but travels internationally to speak and facilitate workshops. Throughout her decades-long career, Ida has proven that aging fit is possible by adopting a lifestyle based on education and empowerment.

Jean Titus (“Ripped Grandpa”)

Jean Titus uses his disciplined fitness lifestyle to inspire older adults and Black fitness enthusiasts by breaking age stereotypes through consistent strength training. Through his strong online presence, Titus promotes strength training, nutrition education, and disciplined fitness. Through his public fitness journey, Titus, a U.S.-based fitness coach and content creator, breaks ageist stereotypes to motivate older Black adults toward strength, mobility, and health.

