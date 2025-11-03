News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman RetrievAir Airlines Allows Your Pup To Be Your Plus One RetrievAir wants your beloved pet to ride in comfort on this accessible luxury airline.







For those wanting a better in-flight experience for themselves and their furry best friend, RetrievAir has landed at this Atlanta airport.

The Texas-based startup allows dog-owners the opportunity to have their pets by their side when traveling long distances by plane. Travelers on RetrievAir can have their dogs sit with them in the main cabin, as opposed to the less friendly options of cargo or pet carrier bags.

A father-and-son duo from Texas conceived the idea after not wanting to transport their 100-pound dogs in the cargo space of aircrafts. Now, RetrievAir has finally made its way to Fulton County airport in Atlanta, allowing thousands of passengers to take flight with the airliner, WSB-TV reported.

Starting February 2026, travelers from Atlanta can now get on-board with their pets to destinations, with other stops expanding to Manassass, Virginia; Oakland, California; and Scottsdale, Arizona. Currently, RetrievAir has stops to and from Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York. The flights are also operated by RVR Aviation, a licensed U.S. air carrier, with RetrievAir chartering the aircrafts.

Typically, major passenger airlines come with additional cost ranging from $90 to $150 each way to bring along a pet. While RetrievAir flights’ prices may feel similar to a first-class domestic ticket, there are no additional fees for dogs under 40 pounds.

For those with bigger furry friends, they can sit right with their owners for an additional paid seat. While the price may feel steep, providing comfort for dogs for long-haul flights is RetrievAir’s speciality.

RetrievAir gained notability during an Oct. 22 appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank, as its CEO Benton Miller and co-founder Mark Williams made their pitch on the primetime pitch contest. After impressing guest shark Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, RetrievAir took off to new heights and areas as they make dog-friendly air travel the new accessible luxury.

Those heading or coming down south can start purchasing their flights for next year.

