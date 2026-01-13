News by Sharelle B. McNair Social Media Is Baffled After White Woman Is Slapped With Animal Abuse Charge For ‘Pet’ Rat Infestation With Grandchild Present While volunteers spoke about the critical condition of the rodents were, the comment section was flooded with concern for the child.







Social media users came to the common conclusion of white people’s rhetoric after close to 300 “pet” rats were found in a Rocky Point, Long Island, NY home.

The unidentified homeowner, who lives with her 3-year-old grandchild, faces animal abuse and neglect.

The video posted on Instagram showed hundreds of rats running through the 48-year-old’s home.

While volunteers from the Strong Island Animal Rescue spoke with ABC7 on the critical condition the rodents were in—many female rats were pregnant, and others were being septic—the comment section was flooded with more concern for the child.

“I’m confused on why they are so sad about the rats and not the grandchild!” @prettiibre wrote.

“Animal cruelty? You mean child endangerment!,” @finy_gelato said in the comments section.

One of the volunteers called it a “bad situation” as rats were seen crawling between the kitchen cabinets and the floor. Volunteer Kristin Stephens, a veterinarian technician, said they were capturing as many as possible to make sure the animals get the care they need.

“A lot of them are injured. A lot of them have huge wounds,” Stephens said. “Their eyes are coming out. They have big abscesses.”

But the real concern came when the reporter said volunteers found bottles of rat poison in the basement, followed with the news that donations were being sought to take proper care of the rodents.

“DONATIONS???? HEALTHCARE???? WHAT!😂 CAN YALL PLEASE BE F****** FR,” @_thatb.tch said.

“Donates for healthcare for the rodents wtf !!!,” another user wrote.

According to Fox 5 New York, the Long Island rescue group is working with Jefferson Animal Hospital to provide medical treatment, like humane euthanasia, for rats that are terminally ill.

After it was announced that the group was looking for foster homes, adopters, out-of-state transporters, rescue partners, and financial donations to cover the medical costs of rodent care, Instagram users said there is no point, and the house should be burned down.

There was also confusion about what was happening to the little boy, with one user suggesting the child’s parents should be arrested. “Blow the house up…..they are rats, the only victim is that baby tf they talking about the rats injured,” @bracefacedrelly said.

“A child is living in a home infested with rats, and yall talking about finding some sort of adoption or care for a rat,” @taylors_touch wrote.

But volunteer Frankie Floridia is keeping an open mind in hopes the rats will make it. “It makes us sad, but it also gives us a glimmer of hope that we know that we can get them to safety,” he said.

