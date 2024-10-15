News by Daniel Johnson Long Island Man Indicted After 15 Pounds Of Fentanyl Found Inside His Home Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement that there was enough fentanyl seized to effectively kill every person in Long Island







Remon Gibson, a 43-year-old Long Island man, was indicted after authorities seized 33 pounds of narcotics. The haul from Gibson’s Bellport residence included 15 pounds of fentanyl and 17.5 pounds of cocaine, which prompted authorities to remark that the number of drugs seized was incredible.

According to ABC 7, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement that there was enough fentanyl seized to kill every person in Long Island effectively.

“The amount of deadly narcotics seized in this operation is staggering. There was enough fentanyl here to kill every man, woman, and child on Long Island,” Tierney said. “This case underscores our unwavering commitment to dismantling drug operations that threaten our communities.”

According to a press release issued by Tierney’s office, the arrest and prosecution of Gibson represent the importance placed on targeting people who are poisoning communities in Suffolk County.

According to DEA New York Division Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarantino, “The arrest and indictment of Reman Gibson shows the commitment the DEA and our law enforcement partners have in targeting those individuals who are poisoning our communities. Fentanyl is a lethal drug that dealers mix into their product knowing the harmful effects it presents to those using it, including death. We will continue to bring those responsible for this deadly distribution to justice.”

In addition to the illicit drugs, $80,000 in cash, a drug ledger, and kilo presses, which are used to imprint bricks of cocaine and fentanyl, including one reading “COVID 19” were seized.

According to investigators, a large amount of fentanyl was discovered on Gibson’s nightstand in his bedroom, which is adjacent to a bedroom shared by two of his young children. The cocaine was allegedly found hidden in a trap door behind a shed in the backyard.

On Oct. 9, Gibson was arraigned on charges that included operating as a major trafficker, first and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. The first three charges are felony offenses while the latter are Class A misdemeanors.

Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro ordered Gibson to be held on $200,000 cash, $800,000 bond, or a $2,000,000 partially secured bond.

Despite these serious charges, Gibson’s attorney, George Duncan, told the outlet that his client is innocent.

“My client maintains his innocence,” Duncan said. “We look forward to defending the allegations in the courtroom. We will evaluate the discovery to see if it supports the claims made by the district attorney.”

According to NBC New York, if Gibson is convicted of the primary charge, operating as a major trafficker, he could receive between 15 years to life in prison.

Gibson’s next scheduled appearance in court is on Nov. 8.

