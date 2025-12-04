News by Sharelle B. McNair Pete Hegseth Allegedly Pushed U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey Out Over Concerns Of Controversial Boat Bombings Holsey announced his retirement in October 2025, saying after 37 years of defending the Constitution, it has been “an honor to serve our nation.”







A troubling report revealed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth may have forced top U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey into retirement just one year into his tenure after expressing concern over the legality of the lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, The Independent reports.

The report from The Wall Street Journal alleges Hegseth and Holsey, who oversees military operations in the Caribbean, had been at odds since the Trump administration started bombing the alleged drug boats during the summer of 2025. Holsey allegedly was concerned about the legal measures of the Caribbean operation and pushed back against parts of the mission that “fell outside of his direct control.” Hegseth reportedly grew frustrated with the admiral not moving fast enough to tackle the alleged drug traffickers.

Citing two Pentagon officials and former officials, the Secretary warned Holsey that when orders are made, he has no choice but to follow them. “You’re either on the team, or you’re not,” Hegseth allegedly said during a meeting held this year.

“When you get an order, you move out fast and don’t ask questions.”

Shortly after, Holsey announced his official retirement in October 2025, CNN reported. In a post on X, Holsey said Dec. 12 is his official retirement date after 37 years of defending the Constitution, calling it “an honor to serve our nation.” “Serving as your commander and deputy for the past 34 months has been a tremendous honor,” Holsey wrote.

“The SOUTHCOM team has made lasting contributions to the defense of our nation and will continue to do so. I am confident that you will forge ahead, focused on your mission that strengthens our nation and ensures its longevity as a beacon of freedom around the globe.”

Hegseth followed up with his own bouts of gratitude for Holsey’s service. “On behalf of the Department of War, we extend our deepest gratitude to Admiral Alvin Holsey for his more than 37 years of distinguished service to our nation as he plans to retire at year’s end,” Hegseth said in a X post.

As reports of tension behind the sudden retirement emerged, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell pushed back, calling the narrative “fake news.”

“This is a total lie. Never happened. There was no hesitation or concerns about this mission,” he said in a post.

However, while Hegseth is being accused of “war crimes” for allegedly greenlighting the deadly strikes, killing over 80 people, and intensifying tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, lawmakers and former officials are questioning the timing. Former Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd Robinson called the move “shocking.” “Having [Holsey] leave at this particular moment, at the height of what the Pentagon considers to be the central action in our hemisphere, is just shocking,” Robinson said.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, shared similar sentiments. “Never before in my over 20 years on the committee can I recall seeing a combatant commander leave their post this early and amid such turmoil,” the congressman said.

Hegseth’s controversial moves have prompted bipartisan lawmakers to launch investigations into the follow-up strike and the entire operation.

RELATED CONTENT: Inaugural Artist In Residence Dr. Yaba Blay and Most Incredible Studio Create ‘The BAMBOO,’ Elevating Icon to Cultural Artifact