Petition Launched To Cancel Kamala Harris Roast At University Of South Carolina

Thousands have signed a petition to get a planned Kamala Harris comedy roast canceled at the University of South Carolina (USC).

A Change.org petition was launched in response to USC’s student-led group Uncensored America and its Sept. 18 event titled “The Roast of 2024 Presidential Nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.” The event tapped far-right British political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes as guest speakers and used a sexually explicit reference to spell Vice President Harris’s name, WACH reports.

The petition has since garnered over 6,400 signatures of its 7,500 goal from many who are “shocked and disappointed to witness the university’s decision to allow the hosting of an event with inappropriate and sexist promotion,” the petition states.

Given the event’s two guest speakers, petition supporters believe the roast could promote “white supremacy” on the campus. Citing the school’s creed, the petition calls out the university for seemingly going against its doctrine by hosting the event.

“Yet, this event directly contradicts with this creed and encourages the use of racism, homophobia, and sexism by a student-led organization on campus,” the petition states.

Former state lawmaker and USC Law School alumni Bakari Sellers posted the event flyer on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week to demand “accountability” from the university for allowing the roast to take place.

Yeah @UofSC this is what we not doing. Your excuse is lame. I expect some accountability on this asap. pic.twitter.com/aeVuHAyE0X — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 22, 2024

The petition notes the grievances minority groups at USC have expressed to school officials that have seemingly gone ignored while calling out the university for allowing the controversial roast to take place on the campus.

“The hosting of this event exemplifies a larger issue at USC, where minority students have been expressing their grievances since 2021 regarding the environment they are/were forced to learn in, leading to various on-campus advocacy movements, with little to no acknowledgment from the university,” the petition states.

USC officials responded to the backlash, saying the school is not sponsoring the event and claims the student group has the right to hold it. Uncensored America Founder Sean Semanko has described the event as “a fun, lighthearted comedy show where we bring some joy to campus.”

The roast remains scheduled for Sept. 18 and is free to the public to attend.

