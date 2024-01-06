Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Collection Debuts With Immersive Pop-Up Shops In California And New York

Pharrell Williams’ highly anticipated Louis Vuitton collection has made its debut in California and New York. The collection appeared in pop-up shops in West Hollywood and New York’s SoHo district.

Both pop-up boutiques are designed to replicate the France’s Pont Neuf bridge, where shoppers can get a taste of the Parisian experience. The store’s interior features replicas of European architecture, street lamps, and a patterned floor that mimics the historical bridge.

Hidden behind a makeshift bookshelf is a “Speedy” room. The speakeasy-style room features a red, blue, yellow, and red version of the famous LV Speedy bag. Shoppers can purchase Williams’ Damoflage prints, a fan-favorite when the mogul debuted the menswear line over the summer at a special fashion show. Patrons will also receive a limited-edition shopping bag.

Other items featured in the boutique include the Speedy 40 Black Tie bag. The pearl and crystal embossed bag retails at $59,000.

Williams’ designs will soon appear in select Louis Vuitton locations across the globe, including London, Seoul, and Paris. London will feature a mini-replica of the Pont Neuf bridge while the producer’s hit song “Joy (Unspeakable)” plays over the sound-system. The Seoul location will have a photobooth and personalized postcard service.

The music mogul received critical acclaim when he debuted the collection in Paris last year. The star-studded audience included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rhianna, A$AP Rocky, LeBron and Savannah James, Naomi Campbell, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The multi-hyphenated star became the creative director of the LV men’s collection last year following the death of former creative director Virgil Abloh.

While some industry professionals questioned the decision to place Pharrell in the role, many defended the brand’s choice. Fashion writer Louis Piscano told Glossy magazine that Williams was suited for the job.

“He’s a multidisciplinary creative, straddling the worlds of music, fashion, art, and design with an approach and aesthetic similar to Virgil’s. In my opinion it’ll be a seamless transition in which the new menswear clientele that Virgil attracted won’t be found wanting.” Pisano said.

The Grammy Award winning artist will debut his next collection at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, which begins Jan. 16.

RELATED CONTENT: Pharrell Covers GQ’s September Issue, Talks Future Of Fashion