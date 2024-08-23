News by Jameelah Mullen Pharrell’s Non-Profit Agency Co-Hosts The No Pressure Pitch Competition At The Russell Innovation Center For Entrepreneurs Winners will receive $25k in cash prizes.







The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) and Black Ambition have teamed up to host the No Picture Pitch Competition in Atlanta.

The event will occur Aug. 23 at RICE in Atlanta.

No Pressure Pitch Competition provides a space for budding entrepreneurs to present their business ideas in front of a panel of judges and an audience. Participants will provide a one-minute presentation. The audience will then have an opportunity to ask questions and offer their support.

The judge’s panel includes Jay Bailey, president and CEO of RICE; Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition; Shea Taylor, vice president at JPMorgan Chase; and Theia Smith, executive director of Social Impact at Comcast.

The first place winner will receive $15,000, the second place prize is $5,000. The third place award is $3,000.

Additionally, the audience will vote for their favorite presenter who will receive a $2000 prize.

Black Ambition is a non-profit agency that was founded by Pharrell Williams and strives to “close the opportunity and wealth gap” by supporting Black and Hispanic-owned businesses.

“We invest capital and resources in high-growth startups founded by Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs. We believe entrepreneurs historically left out of traditional investment funnels are building the companies of tomorrow.”

Bailey said the event is a “celebration of bold ideas”

“We are creating a space where a person can walk in and feel nothing, but possibilities and RICE is incredibly excited to host the No Pressure Pitch Competition in collaboration with Black Ambition Prize,” he said in a press release.

RICE is an agency that aims to elevate Black entrepreneurs by providing them with mentorship, networking opportunities and financial resources, according to the company’s website.

“Part business generator, innovation lab, and museum, RICE invests in Black entrepreneurs, strengthens businesses, and creates community.”

RELATED CONTENT: Disney Parks and RICE Bring Diverse Entrepreneurs to Walt Disney World Resort