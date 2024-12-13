Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pharrell Williams Auctioning Off One-Of-A-Kind Richard Mille Watch To Raise Money For Underrepresented Entrepreneurs Pharrell Williams is auctioning a one-of-a-kind Richard Mille watch to benefit his non-profit, Black Ambition.







Pharrell Williams is leveraging his wealth and influence by auctioning a one-of-a-kind Richard Mille timepiece to support underrepresented entrepreneurs.

The visionary super-producer and entrepreneur is expanding his long-time collaboration with the luxury watch brand by creating a unique version of the RM 65-01 Automatic Split-Seconds Chronograph, featuring his signature on the case back, Luxury Launches reported. This custom timepiece will be auctioned for charity, with all net proceeds benefiting Black Ambition, Williams’ nonprofit dedicated to amplifying high-growth startups founded by underrepresented entrepreneurs.

The RM 65-01 Automatic Split-Seconds Chronograph is a truly unique piece. First introduced in 2022, it was Richard Mille’s most complex timepiece to date, developed over five years with more than 600 individual components. Inside its tonneau-shaped case lies the skeletonized Caliber RMAC4 movement, offering around 60 hours of power reserve. The automatic movement features a split-second chronograph and a rapid automatic winding system.

The one-of-a-kind piece being auctioned for Williams’ charity is a rare gem, featuring 18k red gold, carbon TPT, and Williams’ signature red strap, making it a truly exclusive collector’s item. The auction, which ends on Dec. 13, will be held on Williams’ own auction platform, Joopiter.

It’s an auction for the elite, as the bid starts at $320,000, with a pre-sale estimate of $350,000 to $380,000, which is close to the standard version’s official price.

Along with Pharrell’s signature, the watch will come with a unique experience. The winning bidder will also receive an invitation to one of Richard Mille’s exclusive annual global events.

Through his Black Ambition nonprofit, Williams is dedicated to investing capital and resources in high-growth startups founded by Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs. Believing that those historically excluded from traditional investment avenues are the ones shaping the future, Black Ambition aims to fund innovative ideas and help reduce barriers to capital.

Among its initiatives is “The Black Ambition Prize,” which offers mentorship and the chance for Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs to win up to $1,000,000 in funding. The Black Ambition HBCU Prize focuses on the vibrant talent within historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), where Williams helps fund high-potential ideas that can inspire and support the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.

