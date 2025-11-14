Fashion & Beauty by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Pharrell Williams/Adidas Collaboration Wins 2025 FNAA ‘Shoe Of The Year’ 'The Virginia Adistar Jellyfish started as a really big idea that we kept pushing, shaping, refining until it became real. I wanted it to feel fluid, futuristic and free, not just another shoe but a living design,' says the producing fashionista







Pharell Williams’ partnership with adidas is making waves as the collaborative “Jellyfish” footwear has been named “Shoe of the Year” for the upcoming 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAA).

According to Footwear News, the Virginia Adistar Jellyfish by Pharrell Williams has been selected for this year’s coveted award. The awards ceremony will take place in downtown Manhattan, New York City, Dec. 3.

“I dreamed of a shoe that felt alive, something that moved like water, that had its own rhythm, energy and glow,” Williams stated to the media outlet. “The Virginia Adistar Jellyfish started as a really big idea that we kept pushing, shaping, refining until it became real. I wanted it to feel fluid, futuristic and free, not just another shoe but a living design. Seeing people connect with that spirit is the most rewarding part.”

Adidas released the Jellyfish to retail earlier this summer in August with an orange colorway, before releasing a blue one in October in Las Vegas.

The FNAA, entering its 39th year, is known as the “Shoe Oscars.” It acknowledges the legends involved in footwear, including emerging talent, industry leaders, style stars, and hot brands. Honorees for this year’s awards are listed below:

Shoe of the Year: Virginia Adistar Jellyfish by Pharrell Williams

Virginia Adistar Jellyfish by Pharrell Williams Lifetime Achievement Award : Tommy Hilfiger

: Tommy Hilfiger Person of the Year: Ronnie Fieg

Ronnie Fieg Company of the Year: Wolverine Worldwide

Wolverine Worldwide Designer of the Year: Nina Christen

Nina Christen Retailer of the Year: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Brand of the Year: Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand Collaboration of the Year: New Balance x Miu Miu

New Balance x Miu Miu Style Influencer of the Year: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff Launch of the Year: Favorite Daughter

Favorite Daughter Emerging Talent Award: Jurgita Dileviciute and Denitsa Bumbarova

Jurgita Dileviciute and Denitsa Bumbarova Hall of Fame: Michael Greenberg; Laura O’Brien; Massimo and Sabrina Bonini

However, before Pharrell accepts the “Shoe of the Year” award, his Black Ambition initiative is hosting its fifth annual Demo Day to champion diverse entrepreneurs and innovators. The two-day event will take place on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, during which the Pharrell-founded initiative will bring together a cohort of trailblazing founders, visionaries, icons, and investors to connect with those next up to change their industries. It aims to amplify the work and vision of Black and Brown entrepreneurs.

