Philadelphia 76ers Now Accepting Business Applications for Latest Buy Black Program Initiative

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced that they are bringing back their Buy Black Program initiative.
The Buy Black Program was initially implemented during the 2021–22 NBA season and garnered more than 600 applications from local Black-owned businesses. Those businesses and others can once again apply on the 76ers website. Applications are now being taken until Feb. 21.
As a bonus for businesses applying, the 76ers partnered with Eastside Golf, a Black-owned sports apparel company, and Zenith Wealth Partners. Applicants will be mutually selected between the three organizations. Eastside Golf and Zenith Wealth Partners will also provide mentorship and networking opportunities for the companies chosen.
“We are proud to launch our Buy Black Program for the third year and join two incredibly talented Black-owned businesses to help us promote and support this year’s winner,” said David Gould, 76ers’ Chief Diversity and Impact Officer, in a written statement. “Over the past few years, we’ve made a concerted effort to create programs that amplify diverse Philadelphia businesses and this year’s Buy Black program is a prime example of that continuing commitment.”
The selected business will have the chance to partner with the NBA team for the rest of the current 2022–23 NBA season and going into the 2023–24 season. The 76ers will help strategize a custom marketing plan and help it grow into a company that will do well and thrives in the Philadelphia community and beyond.
The company will also get free advertising across the 76ers’ social and digital platforms. They will benefit by being given custom-created content, radio spots on the local radio station, 97.5 the Fanatic, and other opportunities.
“Partnering with the 76ers for the Buy Black Program is another example of how Eastside Golf continues to show there are no limits to what can be done when people come together with the same goal,” said Earl Cooper, co-founder of Eastside Golf. “We are a sports brand rooted in golf, but our missions align when it comes to building and supporting the Black community.”