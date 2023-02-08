Philadelphia 76ers Now Accepting Business Applications for Latest Buy Black Program Initiative

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced that they are bringing back their Buy Black Program initiative.

The Buy Black Program was initially implemented during the 2021–22 NBA season and garnered more than 600 applications from local Black-owned businesses. Those businesses and others can once again apply on the 76ers website. Applications are now being taken until Feb. 21.

As a bonus for businesses applying, the 76ers partnered with Eastside Golf, a Black-owned sports apparel company, and Zenith Wealth Partners. Applicants will be mutually selected between the three organizations. Eastside Golf and Zenith Wealth Partners will also provide mentorship and networking opportunities for the companies chosen.