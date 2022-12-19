Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gifts Entire Offensive Linemen With Louis Vuitton Travel Bags

From private airplanes to charter flights, players in the NFL are always on the go.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts understood the assignment when he gifted his entire offensive line Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 24-year-old Texas native brought Christmas early to the locker room on Friday. His focus this year is not only on the true engineer of success for any team’s offense but the line that protects him just ahead of Sunday’s triumphant game against the Chicago Bears.

It’s Christmastime in the locker room. Jalen Hurts gifted his entire offensive line LV bags. pic.twitter.com/5gFelE8odR — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) December 16, 2022

The Eagles’ latest win, which marks the team as the No. 1 offensive line in football heading into week 15, is its fifth straight victory. Hurts has led the squad to a 13-1 record after conquering three rushing touchdowns against the Bears, thanks to his offensive line clearing his path.

Jalen Hurts is the youngest QB in NFL history to lead a team to a 13-1 start.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 18, 2022

In the spirit of the holidays, Hurts’ generosity gave the offensive lineman on the team, not just the starters, a feel-good incentive on the field.

However, Hurts’ wide receivers didn’t feel the same incentive. Player A.J. Brown seemingly joked on Twitter that the wide receivers were still awaiting their gifts.

The Bleacher’s Report reported that Hurts, a 2020 second-round pick, is still in his rookie contract, which falls behind each of the five starting offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, and Landon Dickerson.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Hurts also leans on his trailblazing all-women five-member management team to have his back.

“I have a team of straight hustlers. And that’s how I am on the field and off the field,” Hurts said, per Front Office Sports via Twitter.