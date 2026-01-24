Sports by Ann Brown Former Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle Kevin Johnson Killed In L.A. Homeless Encampment Johnson died from blunt head trauma and stab wounds.







Former NFL defensive tackle Kevin Johnson was killed in a violent attack at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles County, with authorities ruling his death a homicide. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined on Jan. 23 that Johnson died from blunt head trauma and stab wounds. The case remains under investigation.

Johnson, 55, was found Jan. 21 at the encampment, where authorities believe he had been living, The New York Times reports. His death has drawn national attention due to his professional football career, as well as renewed focus on the challenges faced by some former athletes after leaving the sport.

A Southern California native, Johnson began his football journey at Los Angeles Harbor College before transferring to HBCU Texas Southern University. He played for the Tigers from 1991 to 1992 and was part of a defensive unit that attracted interest from NFL scouts. During his time at Texas Southern, Johnson was a teammate of Michael Strahan, who would later become a Pro Football Hall of Famer, HBCU Game Day reports.

Johnson entered the 1993 NFL Draft and was selected in the fourth round by the New England Patriots. He was released before the regular season began. After offseason stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia claimed Johnson off waivers ahead of the 1995–96 season, and he went on to appear in 13 Eagles games, including two postseason contests. The Eagles re-signed Johnson in 1996, and he appeared in 12 games that season, making five starts, before Philadelphia released him in December. The Raiders resigned him and he played in 15 games during the 1997-98 season but was released again in March 1998.

Across three NFL seasons, Johnson recorded 54 tackles, seven sacks, and returned a fumble for a 37-yard touchdown. He continued his professional career in the Arena Football League from 1998 to 2001 and was part of the Orlando Predators team that won ArenaBowl XII.

In the days following his death, former teammates and friends have spoken publicly about Johnson’s struggles later in life, including health issues they believed may have been linked to head trauma sustained during his football career, People reports.

