Philadelphia Commissioner Resigns for NY/NJ Port Authority Job

The first Black woman to lead the Philadelphia police force is leaving her job.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is resigning in late September to become a deputy security chief at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Her last day will be Sept. 22 after three years of back-to-back challenges like pandemic shutdowns, mass protests, high gun violence and homicides, and staff shortages.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced top deputy John Stanford will serve as interim commissioner.

Outlaw says her resignation is voluntary but is notably close to Kenney’s term limit and a new mayor being elected. But she says it’s time. “We’re really beginning to see the fruits of our labor,” Outlaw said. “We, not just me, all of us, have really endured some challenging times.” There have been some positive outcomes under Outlaw’s reign. Gun violence has decreased tremendously from its record-setting highs. To date, Philly’s year-to-date homicide number is 20% lower than in 2022. However, police statistics show it’s still higher than in recent years in city history.

The mayor had nothing but nice things to say about Outlaw. He acknowledged how common it is for top officials to move on and praised her for her accomplishments, including surviving four years of civil unrest under the Trump administration. “She did a terrific job during unprecedented difficult times of pandemic, of civil unrest, of Donald Trump for four years,” Kenney said.

“She’s done a lot of reform measures that have changed the department, and we wish her well.”

The seasoned officer released a statement on her experience serving the City of Brotherly Love and thanked the mayor and residents for their support. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve during Mayor Kenney’s administration and alongside each member of the Philadelphia Police Department,” Outlaw said, according to Fox 29.

“The hard work, resilience, and professionalism of our force is truly commendable.”