News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Philippines Encourages Work From Home Amid Surging Transportation Costs Remote work is being encouraged in the Philippines as transportation costs rise amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.







As the conflict in the Middle East drives up global oil prices, the Philippine government is urging both public and private sectors to reinstate remote work arrangements to help workers cope with rising transportation costs.

Senator Erwin Tulfo called on Malacañang Palace, the official residence and workplace of the Philippine president, to consider remote work measures, Phil Star reports. Despite the government’s urging, private companies would ultimately decide whether to adopt such arrangements during the national energy crisis.

Business groups have signaled openness to work-from-home setups but noted they aren’t feasible for every industry. Tulfo pointed to the success of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing the government should revive the approach to help ease workers’ daily financial strain.

“If a worker’s physical presence or activity is not required at the workplace, why not just have them report online?” Tulfo said. “For instance, those in office roles like planning, research, admin, customer service, and other similar jobs can work from home.”

The proposal from Tulfo comes as rising fuel costs threaten to strain public transportation, with commuters bearing the brunt of the impact. He noted that the effects of soaring oil prices are already evident during peak rush hours.

“I’ve noticed that the number of stranded passengers on the streets seems to be increasing these days because fewer PUVs (public utility vehicles) are operating due to the high cost of fuel,” he said.

Beyond corporate offices, Tulfo noted that sectors like education and healthcare successfully shifted online during the pandemic and could do so again.

“Even medical consultations and check-ups were done online by doctors during the pandemic. Why not do it again now?” he asked.

For industries where remote work isn’t feasible, such as manufacturing, hospitality, food service, and in-person healthcare, he urged workers to consider alternative commuting options to help offset rising costs.

The conflict in the Middle East has caused a major disruption to global fuel markets, tightening supply and driving up prices for consumers and economies worldwide. In response, the International Energy Agency has launched its largest-ever release of emergency oil reserves and outlined a range of demand-side measures to ease the strain. These include working from home, reducing air and road travel, and implementing policies to curb overall energy use.

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