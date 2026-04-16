Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn Philly Native Behind Viral Acceptance Letter Celebrates Being Named ‘Mr. Morehouse’ Amir Staten, the Philadelphia native who went viral for his acceptance into Morehouse College, has been named “Mr. Morehouse.”







Three years after Philadelphia native Amir Staten went viral for his response to receiving a full-ride scholarship to Morehouse College, the junior has now earned the prestigious title of “Mr. Morehouse.”

On April 10, Staten shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking Morehouse College, his mentors, and loved ones for helping him earn the title of “Mr. Morehouse.” The honor recognizes exceptional leadership, scholarship, and service at the prestigious Atlanta HBCU—qualities that the sociology major with a minor in political science reflected on in his post.

“To my directors and mentors along the journey,” Staten wrote. “We all know this journey has not been the easiest for me, between battling health issues, loss, times of stress, and thoughts of doubt, y’all have stuck in my corner through it all, and I wouldn’t trade every hiccup, bump or bruise I experienced throughout this journey for the world. Y’all have instilled in me a new-found confidence in myself, and I wouldn’t trade the long days and nights for anything!”

Staten continued. “To my pbs😂😂I could write a book about us and the way in which we navigated through this journey. All 7 of y’all have given me a whole new outlook on what brotherhood, family, and love for those around you looks like. We’ve been through the highest of highs and lowest of lows (TRUST ME IT WASN’T EASY). But y’all are the reason I am still even standing here still today! We’ve had an experience like no other!”

A graduate of Philadelphia’s Germantown Friends School, Staten earned the title through a competitive process that included oratory, a talent showcase, and student voting. The honor goes to a student who embodies Morehouse College’s values while securing top judges’ scores and the majority of students’ votes.

“This title is very new at Morehouse,” Staten told The Philadelphia Tribune. “I’m only the second person to ever receive it.”

Staten, set to graduate in 2027, plans to pursue a career in politics. During his time at Morehouse College, he has interned with state Sen. Art Haywood, worked with the City Council, and held a role at W Strategies LLC, a Philadelphia-based lobbying firm. Off campus, he remains closely tied to his hometown, serving as a longtime member of Shoot Basketballs Not People, a nonprofit focused on reducing gun violence through mentorship, wellness programs, and sports.

During the oratory portion of the competition, Staten centered his speech on moving from survival to healing, drawing deeply from his personal experiences and Philadelphia roots. He also stood out in the talent segment, delivering a spoken-word poem—on roller skates.

“My great-grandmother, who passed away this summer, was a poet,” he said. “I didn’t even know that when I first started writing at around 8 or 9 years old. Poetry just became something I loved.”

Staten, who earned his scholarship to Morehouse College after years as an honor student and has maintained a GPA of at least 3.5, said the school has surpassed his expectations. He ended his Instagram message by thanking the college for what he called a life-changing experience.

“Finally to Mother Morehouse. I’m not sure who or where I’d be without you,” Staten wrote. “The love and passion I’ve grown for this institution has grown TREMENDOUSLY throughout my journey, and I thank you for the endless opportunities you have given me. To everything there is a season, and in this one I’ve accomplished something 10 year old Amir would have never thought he would. I am your Mister Morehouse College. Signing on!”

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