Philly Nurse ‘Karen’ Under Fire for Harassing Black Pregnant Woman Seeking Doctor’s Note

A white nurse in Philadelphia is facing backlash for a now-viral video that shows her harassing an expectant mother who was seeking a doctor’s note for the pain she’s experiencing during her pregnancy.

The video first posted by TikTok user @goddess_jay_ shows one woman’s experience at the Philly Pregnancy Center with a white nurse who refused to give her the doctor’s note she was requesting.

“I needed a doctor’s note, I needed to take off work, I’m in a lot of pain,” the pregnant TikToker whose name is Jillian explained. She said after the nurse performed a cervical exam that was “very aggressive…very painful” the nurse told Jillian that she couldn’t give her a doctor’s note because she claimed Jillian could work.

That’s when the video starts and shows the nurse questioning the expectant mother for requesting time off from work.

“What were you thinking about when you got pregnant, that you weren’t going to work?” the nurse snidely asks the pregnant mother.

“Do you know how I feel?” Jillian asked the nurse.

Which only prompted the nurse to probe the pregnant woman even more.

“Yes, I want to know your mindset. When you got pregnant what were you thinking about? I’m confused… you came in here, and I did an assessment. I gave you my best medical advice, and you didn’t like that,” the nurse said.

The nurse claimed the request for a doctor’s note was fraud and said “We have to have a reason,” to provide the expectant mother with the note.

“How do you know how my body feels inside?” Jillian asked. “How do you know how my nausea feels? How do you know how my cramps feel?”

After getting physical with the patient, the nurse called the police. The move is what has many on social media calling the nurse a “Karen.”

“This is outrageous, she’s completely out of line,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Why is she more concerned about you working than the pain you’re experiencing?” asked someone else.