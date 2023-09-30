Philly Riot: Influencer Dayjia Blackwell Posts Bail For Looting, Asks Followers For Money

Influencer Dayjia Blackwell, who goes by the name “Meatball,” has posted bail after her arrest for her involvement in the recent Philly looting she live-streamed from her Instagram account.

The looting occurred at City Center shopping area, leading to an Apple Store and Lululemon shutting down for a few days to undergo repairs, according to The New York Post.

Blackwell is requesting money from her hefty following of 200,000 users as a “welcome home gift” and to hire a lawyer. “All I want to do is go treat myself,” Blackwell said.

“Meatball” described her experience of being in a holding cell as traumatizing. The 21-year-old influencer said,

“I’m traumatized, I would never go back in my life,” she told her fans. “They’re trying to make somebody I wasn’t. They really did me dirty because of who I was. That was corny, that was corny.”

The social media star told NBC10 she regrets her looting decision and never wants to go to jail again.

According to law enforcement, Blackwell was charged with causing a catastrophe, criminal mischief, riot, aiding consummation, access to communication, and disorderly conduct.

Blackwell wants the record “expunged” from her record. She said, “I’m a good person. I’m a businesswoman. I don’t like it,” she said. “I didn’t know this s–t would go this far.” She told her followers she is “not a trouble person.”

The influencer has expressed the situation is overwhelming and has stressed her out. “I’m young, I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “I’m a comedian, this is what I do… This s–t is gonna reflect on my life.”

Since the situation, “Meatball” has changed her profile picture to her mugshot showing tears running down her face.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram story she said, “I’ve never been through nothing like that in my life. I don’t even know what happened, like I need some sleep. I’m scared, I’m traumatized. Never again in my life, like seriously.”

On Tuesday, protestors rallied together in the city regarding the case of a judge dismissing the charges for a police shooting that killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. However, Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said the events were unrelated as the riots took place in a different part of the city. He described the looting Blackwell was involved in as the act of “criminal opportunists” and said they were taking advantage of the situation.

Almost 50 adults and three juveniles were taken into custody for the looting.

On Blackwell’s livestream, she was heard shouting, “Free iPhones! Free iPhones!” and “This is what happens when we don’t get justice in this city.”

Most people involved in the looting were young, including two 14-year-olds. The individuals are looking at charges of riot, burglary, and theft. According to law enforcement, 2 guns were found at the crime scene.

