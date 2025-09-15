Phylicia Rashad Honors Late ‘Cosby Show’ TV Son, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, In Emmys Tribute

Phylicia Rashad honored her late The Cosby Show television son, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, in a tribute at the Emmys.

Rashad, who starred alongside Warner in the hit pioneering ’80s sitcom that ran for eight seasons, Rashad paid tribute to Warner during the awards show’s “In Memoriam” segment.

BET reposted footage of the heartfelt moment.

Phylicia Rashad standing beside Malcolm-Jamal Warner hits differently now. 🤍



A powerful reminder of a loss we still carry and a legacy that lives on.

“He was a beloved teenager in an iconic television series who the world watched grow into manhood. And like all our friends and colleagues who transitioned this past year, Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts,” Rashad said.

Warner played Theo Huxtable, the only son of the fictional family, earning an Emmy Award nomination for his performance. As Rashad introduced the emotional memorial segment, she reminded viewers and audience members of the legacy of these late industry professionals.

“Tonight, as is tradition at the Emmys, we remember them,” Rashad said. “Not just for their immense talent, but also for the way they’ve made us believe in something bigger, the best that is within us.”

Warner, 54, died July 20 after he accidental drowned on family vacation in Costa Rica. His unexpected death shocked fans and colleagues. Fellow Cosby Show actors also paid tribute to their on-air brother, such as his TV sister, Keisha Knight Pulliam.

“A week ago, I lost my big brother, but I gained an angel…,” shared Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable, according to People. “I love you…I miss you…We got our girls.”

Warner’s talent and impact on screen remain and his widow, Tenisha Warner, recently launched the Malcolm-Jamal Warner Foundation in his honor.

“And even though they may no longer be here with us, we can all smile knowing that their impact will remain, knowing that their lasting impressions will continue to live on through story, knowing that they touched our lives,” added Rashad.

The “In Memoriam” segment honored fellow late actors, producers, and creatives in television, including John Amos and Quincy Jones.

