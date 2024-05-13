Beauty by Stacy Jackson Piersten Gaines Expands ‘Pressed Roots’ Salon With New Houston Location The 1,924-square-foot space is Gaines' fourth location for the salon, which has gained investment from tennis champ Naomi Osaka.









Piersten Gaines, the founder of Pressed Roots, has expanded her luxury express salon experience by unveiling a fourth location in Houston on May 9.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the new salon, situated in the Centre at Post Oak, boasts a 1,924-square-foot space designed to accommodate 50 hair stylists. Pressed Roots’ signature offering is the silk blowout, available in various styles like silky straight, loose curls, or beach waves. Clients can enhance their experience with add-on services or opt for private VIP stations. The salon also retails products to help customers maintain hairstyles between appointments.

Gaines’ entrepreneurial journey has garnered notable support from influential investors like tennis champion and entrepreneur Naomi Osaka, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and former Neiman Marcus CEO Karen Katz Gaines. The concept, which BLACK ENTERPRISE recognized as “the first-to-market luxury express salon experience for women with textured hair,” has been a hit since its inception in 2020, attracting clients across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Just went to @_pressedroots in Arlington and my experience was EVERYTHING!!! Thank you Tiffany❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQkLXxg9kg — Audrey Peterbark (@audreee2) February 20, 2023

@_pressedroots has a forever customer in me. I absolutely love my hair. — Jamari Sweets (@SwisherSweetsss) December 17, 2022

“I created Pressed Roots for me and the 42 million other women with textured hair in the U.S. who want a brand that prioritizes hair health and experience,” said Gaines in a 2020 statement. “Pressed Roots is fulfilling an immediate need in the salon industry.”

Pressed Roots was developed to cater to “the super curly, the coily, and even the kinky-textured girls,” the company’s website states. The salon prides itself on offering a team of “highly trained stylists” who have successfully completed the Pressed Roots boot camp and mastered the art of “the blowout.” Pressed Roots hairstylists “know what’s right for every hair type.”

Gaines emphasized that hair health is a priority at the brick-and-mortar shops. The Houston Chronicle noted clients can expect efficient service, with stylists providing blowouts in under an hour and a half. The hair guru’s website promises salon services that prioritize the health of its clients’ hair, respect the client’s time using a signature straightening method, and offer the best salon experience with complimentary drinks and WiFi.